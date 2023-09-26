Cowboys vs Patriots Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 - October 1

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Cowboys vs Patriots Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cowboys win (74.1%)

Cowboys vs Patriots Point Spread

The Cowboys are 5.5-point favorites against the Patriots. The Cowboys are -115 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are -105 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Cowboys vs Patriots Over/Under

The over/under for the Cowboys versus Patriots game on October 1 has been set at 43.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Cowboys vs Patriots Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Patriots-Cowboys, New England is the underdog at +205, and Dallas is -250 playing at home.

Cowboys vs Patriots Betting Trends

Dallas has won twice against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have one win ATS (1-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two Cowboys games (out of three) have gone over the point total this year.

The Patriots have won once against the spread this season.

One Patriots game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

Cowboys vs Patriots Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DAL: (-250) | NE: (+205)

DAL: (-250) | NE: (+205) Spread: DAL: -5.5 (-115) | NE: +5.5 (-105)

DAL: -5.5 (-115) | NE: +5.5 (-105) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!