Cowboys vs Cardinals Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 24

On Sunday in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys are up against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cowboys vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cowboys win (77.5%)

Cowboys vs Cardinals Point Spread

The Cowboys are 12.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. The Cowboys are -105 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -115 to cover as a 12.5-point underdog.

Cowboys vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 43.5 has been set for Cowboys-Cardinals on September 24, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Cowboys vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cowboys vs. Cardinals reveal Dallas as the favorite (-700) and Arizona as the underdog (+490) despite being the home team.

Cowboys vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cowboys had 10 wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

The Cowboys won once ATS (1-1) as a 12.5-point favorite or more last year.

There were nine Dallas games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

The Cardinals had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Arizona didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 12.5-point or larger underdogs last season.

In 17 Cardinals games last season, 10 of them went over the total.

Cowboys vs Cardinals Odds & Spread

Moneyline: DAL: (-700) | ARI: (+490)

DAL: (-700) | ARI: (+490) Spread: DAL: -12.5 (-105) | ARI: +12.5 (-115)

DAL: -12.5 (-105) | ARI: +12.5 (-115) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

