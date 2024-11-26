Courtland Sutton Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos will face the Cleveland Browns and their 15th-ranked passing defense (214.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Considering Sutton for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Browns? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Sutton this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Sutton vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 2, 2024

December 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.79

61.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

With 107.6 fantasy points in 2024 (9.8 per game), Sutton is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 62nd overall.

In his last three games, Sutton has reeled in 21 balls (on 27 targets) for 245 yards and three touchdowns, good for 42.5 fantasy points (14.2 per game).

Sutton has tallied 467 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 36 catches (48 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 67.9 (13.6 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Sutton's fantasy season came against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, when he posted 21.7 fantasy points with eight receptions (on 10 targets) for 97 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Courtland Sutton stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching one pass on four targets for 26 yards (2.6 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cleveland this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Browns have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Cleveland has allowed four players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Browns have given up a touchdown catch by 14 players this season.

Cleveland has given up two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD against the Browns this year.

Want more data and analysis on Courtland Sutton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.