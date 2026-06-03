Commandment at the Belmont Stakes: Odds, History, and Predictions

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes happens Saturday, June 6. As the Florida Derby (G1) winner Commandment came into the Kentucky Derby as one of the more talked-about horses, the Brad Cox trainee is flying a bit under the radar in the Belmont after finishing a troubled seventh in the Kentucky Derby. Still, he has the class and should be one of the major contenders for Belmont-winning trainer Brad Cox.

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Commandment Belmont Stakes Odds and Post Positions

The draw for the Belmont Stakes happened Monday, June 1, at Saratoga Race Course. Commandment was drawn into the 7 gate in the field of nine. That shouldn’t be a bad post for him; it’s not notably disadvantaged at Saratoga, and even though it’s toward the outside, he isn’t the kind of horse who is going to have to hustle for position. He was named the 6-1 joint fourth choice on the morning line – though it would not be a surprise to see him shorten up a bit from that, given his troubled Kentucky Derby trip and the level of class he showed in his prep season.

This is the field for the 2026 Belmont Stakes including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML 1 Vitruvian Man Doug O’Neill Antonio Fresu 30-1 2 Powershift Todd Pletcher Luis Saez 12-1 3 Chief Wallabee Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 3-1 4 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 2-1 5 Ottinho Chad Brown Dylan Davis 20-1 6 Growth Equity Chad Brown Manny Franco 12-1 7 Commandment Brad Cox John Velazquez 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Commandment Horse Trainer and Jockey

Commandment is the lone horse in the Belmont field trained by Brad Cox, who has been one of the most prominent trainers over the last decade. Cox trains Commandment for Qatar-based Wathnan Racing. Cox’s best-ever Belmont finish came with the first of his four starters: Essential Quality, who won the 2021 edition of the race. His best finishes in the Belmont, other than that win, came in 2023, when his horses Angel of Empire and Hit Show dead-heated for fourth.

Commandment has been ridden by four different riders in his six starts so far, and he’ll be ridden by yet another new jockey in the final jewel of the Triple Crown. Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez takes the call for the first time. Velazquez has a wealth of Belmont Stakes experience – he has ridden in the race 28 times. He has won twice so far, with Rags to Riches in 2007 and again with Union Rags in 2012. He has also hit the board in the race six other times, most recently with third-place finisher Rombauer in 2021.

Commandment Race History

After a fourth-place debut at Keeneland, Commandment broke his maiden at Churchill Downs, showing he can handle the footing at the Kentucky Derby’s home track. That kicked off a four-win streak, as he went three-for-three in stakes races at the Gulfstream Park Championship Meet. He won the Mucho Macho Man Stakes by a blowout 6 ¾ lengths in January, outslugged Chief Wallabee to win the Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) by a neck in February, and then nosed out The Puma in the Florida Derby in March.

In the Kentucky Derby on May 2 at Churchill Downs, Commandment settled well off the pace after a slow start under Luis Saez, just the right place to be given the closer-friendly setup of the race. However, he got bumped around in upper stretch and just could not threaten as well as some of his other foes in the lane. He ultimately clocked in seventh, 5 ¼ lengths behind Golden Tempo.

Speed ratings are courtesy of Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Equibase Speed Figure 5/2/2026 Churchill Downs Kentucky Derby (G1) 7 93 3/28/2026 Gulfstream Park Florida Derby (G1) 1 97 2/28/2026 Gulfstream Park Fountain of Youth (G2) 1 99 1/3/2026 Gulfstream Park Mucho Macho Man 1 93 11/1/2025 Churchill Downs Maiden special weight 1 80 10/4/2025 Keeneland Maiden special weight 4 76

Commandment Belmont Stakes Prediction and Pick

Commandment kept top-class company on the Kentucky Derby trail, battling with serious foes like Chief Wallabee and The Puma. A big question, though, is distance. His longest prep was 1 ⅛ miles, and he still has to prove that he wants 1 ¼ miles, as he was losing some ground late compared to the leaders.

However, the trouble in upper stretch may have been part of that, giving him a chance to make better account in this smaller and less chaotic field. The fact that he has won repeatedly from just a few lengths off the pace instead of a deep-closing spot is also a positive; he is a more tactical horse than the likes of Kentucky Derby winner and runner-up Golden Tempo and Renegade, and given the modest pace likely in the Belmont, that can help his case.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.