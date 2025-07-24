Commanders Rookie Jaylin Lane Talks Catching a Pass from Jayden Daniels and NFL Week 1

Kay Adams sat down with Washington Commanders rookie Jaylin Lane during the Up & Adams Show on July 23rd to chat about catching a pass from Jayden Daniels, learning from Terry McLaurin, and the excitement around Week 1 against the Giants.

Read a snippet from the Jaylin Lane interview below:

Kay: You had the biggest smile in the Panini rookie premiere photo. Why is that?

Lane: I'm just happy to be here. You know, my mama would be mad at me if I didn't smile, too. So, you know, I got to keep my mama happy.

Kay: Does it have anything to do with Jayden Daniels? Your smile?

Lane: Oh, yeah — that a little bit. You know, just being in Washington in general, it's a great atmosphere, a lot of great guys. It's exciting.

Kay: When you say that, what is the atmosphere? I know you haven't spent much time there. It has been such a whirlwind since the draft. But what are your initial sort of impressions of that fan base in that city?

Lane: The Commanders — they're big on brotherhood. Like, just in the locker room, I can just tell how tight-knit it is and and I'm excited to be a part of something like that. And also with the fan base, you know, I went to Virginia Tech, a lot of Hokies are Commanders fans, so the fanbase is strong. They're excited for me.

Kay: Are you also smiling because you get to be buddies with Terry McLaurin? I remember pre-draft I asked you for your top three receivers. Terry was in that.

Lane: Yeah. It's definitely a cool thing to be with one of my top three guys. Just watching his career, just seeing how he's carried himself and the success he's had, I'm just excited to be able to learn from that every day.

...

Kay: Have you caught a pass from [Daniels] yet?

Lane: Yeah, I caught a pass.

….

Kay: I just need to know every little moment of what it is like to catch a pass from him.

Lane: At the end of the day, football is football. I try not to make it too big because you start to think about it too much, then that's how you drop it. Last thing I want to do is drop it...It's definitely cool thinking back on it though. It's like — ah, it's a dream come true.

Kay: I'm looking at your schedule. You make your debut in front of your home fans against the Giants Week 1. What are you most looking forward to when I tell you that matchup?

Lane: Honestly, I'm just looking forward to stepping on the field for the first time — in the NFL, with the Commanders, with the guys and whatnot. And just being at home for Week 1 is always fun. The fans are going to be excited. Players are going to be excited. So, yeah, it's going to be a fun day for sure.

Kay: Who has been your fastest friend this weekend?

Lane: I kind of already knew a couple of the guys like RJ Harvey, Pat Bryant. I trained with them down in Florida...I went to the Senior Bowl with some of the guys. So I knew pretty much everybody here at least a little bit. It's cool seeing them again and chopping it up with them.

…

Kay: Who's the vet that you feel like you can go to the most on that team?

Lane: Terry [McLaurin], Deebo [Samuel] will be one of those guys, too. We got a lot of great vets. Bobby Wagner on the team.

Kay: The fact that you're on a team with my favorite Bobby Wagner — like legit one of the best players to ever do it.

Lane: Yeah. My six-year-old self is probably screaming, crying, and throwing up right now.

You can watch the Jaylin Lane interview here:

