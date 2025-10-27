Commanders at Chiefs Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Monday Night Football

To conclude Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season, the Washington Commanders are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Given the absence of quarterback Jayden Daniels for the Commanders, the Chiefs are double-digit favorites at home, and the reigning AFC champs are looking to extend their win streak to three games.

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Commanders at Chiefs NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Rashee Rice ($19,800 MVP/$13,200 FLEX) -- Despite logging just a 39.0% snap rate and 40.0% route rate in his season debut in Week 7, Rashee Rice led the Chiefs with a 29.4% target share, 44.4% red-zone target share, 50.0% end-zone target share, and 62.5% target rate (via Next Gen Stats) en route to finishing with 7 catches for 42 yards and 2 scores. Along with expecting Rice to see a bump in playing time, the Commanders are 23rd in FanDuel points (FDPs) per target (1.55) and 29th in yards per route run allowed (1.77) to WRs.

Patrick Mahomes ($19,500 MVP/$13,000 FLEX) -- Even without Rice being on the field for most of this season, Patrick Mahomes has been fantastic, supplying 26-plus FDPs in five of his first seven starts. Washington's defense is 26th in FDPs per drop back allowed (0.55) to QBs, and their defense is very meh if they aren't generating consistent pressure. We know Mahomes excels at avoiding sacks and negative plays when pressured.

Marcus Mariota ($18,600 MVP/$12,400 FLEX) -- With Daniels inactive for the Commanders, veteran Marcus Mariota is slated to make his third start of the season. While the Chiefs are sixth in schedule-adjusted pass defense, Mariota does provide dual-threat production, and he's tallied 17-plus FDPs in his previous two starts in 2025.

Flex Targets

Deebo Samuel Sr. ($11,000) -- The good news for the Commanders is that both Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin ($8,600) are back on the field for Monday's matchup versus the Chiefs, giving Mariota an improved group of weapons to target. Of the two, Deebo led Washington's offense in target share (27.2%), red-zone target share (26.7%), receptions per game (5.7), and receiving yards per game (52.5) through the first six weeks, and he is always a threat to get some usage in the ground game -- especially in the red zone.

Xavier Worthy ($10,400) -- Upon Rice's return, Xavier Worthy may get lost in the shuffle a bit, but he's still a key contributor in Kansas City's revamped passing attack. Besides the Chiefs taking shots down the field again, Rice is going to be the underneath and intermediate option in this offense alongside Travis Kelce ($7,400) while Worthy can attack the secondary deep with his speed. The Commanders are 28th in yards per target allowed downfield (yards per target on throws 10-plus yards; 12.6).

Brashard Smith ($5,800) -- While Isiah Pacheco ($8,200) has been leading the Chiefs' backs in snaps and touches over the last three weeks, there still isn't much of a ceiling there, and rookie Brashard Smith continues to see more usage as a pass-catching option. In addition to Kansas City potentially leaning into the idea of using the quick passing game as an extension of their rushing attack, the Commanders are permitting the 10th-most FDPs per target (1.30) and 5th-most yards per route run (1.48) to RBs this year.

Jeremy McNichols ($2,400) -- Although rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt ($9,800) has emerged as the starting back for Washington in recent weeks, he isn't much of a factor in the passing game (only 7 receptions for 60 yards this season), and the Commanders are expected to be playing from behind. If you need to save a decent bit of salary, Jeremy McNichols stands out as a viable option due to him being the preferred passing-down and two-minute drill back (three-plus targets and two-plus catches in back-to-back weeks), and the Chiefs are 31st in target rate (23.9%) and 25th in yards per route run allowed (1.39) to the RB position.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.