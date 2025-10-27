3 Best NBA FanDuel Picks Plays for Monday 10/27/25

We've got 11 games of NBA action on tap for Monday night.

The slate features a handful of matchups with high scoring expectations.

Which FanDuel Picks can we consider targeting? Let's take a look.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

Today's Best FanDuel Picks NBA Plays

Paolo Banchero More Than 7.5 Rebounds

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic are on the road to face the Philadelphia 76ers tonight with an early tip-off time.

This marks Orlando's first road game of the year after three straight at home.

While that's not ideal, it's still a solid rebounding matchup, as the 76ers are a pretty average rebounding team on the year and were subpar a year ago.

Banchero has been cleaning the glass well to start the 2025-26 season, including single-game tallies of 11, 6, and 10.

Since the start of last season, Banchero has averaged 7.7 boards, and so far this season, he's at 9.0 per game.

Against non-elite rebounding teams (i.e. those outside the top-10 in rebounding) since the start of last season, Banchero has averaged 8.0 boards per game.

Victor Wembanyama More Than 28.5 Points

The Victor Wembanyama era is in full swing, and his San Antonio Spurs host the Toronto Raptors tonight in a game with elevated scoring expectations.

As a result, Wembanyama should be able to continue his hot scoring start.

Wemby has scored 40, 29, and 31 points through three games thus far, and the Raptors rate out 20th in defensive rating through their first three games of the year.

Wembanyama's shooting volume has been great all year -- 21-plus field goal attempts in all three games with double-digit free throw attempts in two of his first three.

Toronto is also letting up a top-10 rate of field goal attempts from within three feet of the rim -- and are letting up a top-10 field goal percentage from that range, as well.

Jamal Murray Less Than 2.5 3-Pointers Made

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets are on the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight in a national game on Peacock with a 9:40 p.m. Eastern tip.

But Murray has a stat projection that's a bit too high at 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Dating back to the start of last year, Murray has made 3 or more 3-pointers in just 30 of 83 games (36.1%).

The Timberwolves are an average team at defending the three-point arc by 3-point attempt rate.

Against similar defenses by 3-point trends, Murray has had 2 or fewer made 3s at a 44.5% clip since the start of last season.

New to FanDuel Picks? Play $5 and get $60 in Bonus instantly if you're a new customer! Download FanDuel Picks for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.