Colorado State vs Utah State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Colorado State Rams (23-9, 16-4 MWC) will meet the No. 3 seed Utah State Aggies (26-6, 15-5 MWC) in the MWC tournament Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center, starting at TBA ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Colorado State vs. Utah State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Game time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Colorado State vs. Utah State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colorado State win (52%)

Before you decide to wager on Colorado State-Utah State contest (in which Colorado State is a 0.5-point favorite and the total is set at 148.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colorado State vs. Utah State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Colorado State has put together a 19-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Utah State is 16-15-0 ATS this year.

As a 0.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Utah State is 5-2 against the spread compared to the 15-6 ATS record Colorado State puts up as a 0.5-point favorite.

The Rams have done a better job covering the spread in home games (11-5-0) than they have in road tilts (6-5-0).

This year, the Aggies are 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Colorado State has beaten the spread 16 times in 21 conference games.

Against the spread in MWC play, Utah State is 10-11-0 this year.

Colorado State vs. Utah State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Colorado State has been the moneyline favorite in 21 games this season and has come away with the win 19 times (90.5%) in those contests.

The Rams have a win-loss record of 19-2 when favored by -114 or better by bookmakers this year.

Utah State is 4-3 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -105 or longer, the Aggies have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Colorado State has a 53.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado State vs. Utah State Head-to-Head Comparison

Colorado State is outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game with a +253 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.2 points per game (140th in college basketball) and allows 67.3 per contest (50th in college basketball).

Nique Clifford's team-leading 18.6 points per game ranks 56th in college basketball.

Utah State has a +371 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.6 points per game. It is putting up 81.2 points per game, 28th in college basketball, and is giving up 69.6 per outing to rank 99th in college basketball.

Ian Martinez is 122nd in the nation with a team-leading 16.9 points per game.

The Rams rank 180th in the nation at 32 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 more than the 28.8 their opponents average.

Clifford's 9.8 rebounds per game lead the Rams and rank 12th in college basketball play.

The Aggies are 215th in the nation at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 28.2 their opponents average.

Mason Falslev tops the team with 6.2 rebounds per game (278th in college basketball).

Colorado State averages 101.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (48th in college basketball), and gives up 91.1 points per 100 possessions (120th in college basketball).

The Aggies rank 10th in college basketball with 106.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 131st defensively with 91.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!