Colorado State vs Nevada Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Colorado State Rams (22-9, 16-4 MWC) square off in the MWC tournament against the No. 7 seed Nevada Wolf Pack (17-15, 8-12 MWC) on Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Colorado State vs. Nevada Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Colorado State vs. Nevada Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Colorado State win (61.1%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Colorado State (-5.5) versus Nevada on Thursday. The total is set at 138.5 points for this game.

Colorado State vs. Nevada: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Colorado State has compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Nevada has put together a 15-17-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Colorado State (9-5) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (64.3%) than Nevada (1-3) does as the underdog (25%).

At home, the Rams own a better record against the spread (11-5-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-5-0).

The Wolf Pack's winning percentage against the spread at home is .529 (9-8-0). On the road, it is .273 (3-8-0).

Colorado State has covered the spread 15 times in 20 conference games.

Nevada is 7-14-0 against the spread in MWC play this year.

Colorado State vs. Nevada: Moneyline Betting Stats

Colorado State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 20 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (90%) in those games.

The Rams have a win-loss record of 12-1 when favored by -230 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Nevada has yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season, going 4-7.

The Wolf Pack have not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer in four chances.

Colorado State has an implied victory probability of 69.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado State vs. Nevada Head-to-Head Comparison

Colorado State averages 75.5 points per game (131st in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per outing (57th in college basketball). It has a +245 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Colorado State's leading scorer, Nique Clifford, is 61st in the nation putting up 18.4 points per game.

Nevada's +146 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.7 points per game (211th in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per outing (66th in college basketball).

Nick Davidson is 216th in college basketball with a team-high 15.6 points per game.

The Rams come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. They are collecting 32.0 rebounds per game (181st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.8 per outing.

Clifford's 9.7 rebounds per game lead the Rams and rank 12th in college basketball action.

The Wolf Pack win the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. They record 29.6 rebounds per game, 313th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.1.

Davidson tops the Wolf Pack with 6.5 rebounds per game (231st in college basketball).

Colorado State puts up 101.9 points per 100 possessions (45th in college basketball), while giving up 91.2 points per 100 possessions (121st in college basketball).

The Wolf Pack put up 101.0 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball), while allowing 94.7 points per 100 possessions (218th in college basketball).

