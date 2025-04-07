Collin Morikawa Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Collin Morikawa 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Morikawa's odds to win the Masters are set at +1600, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for fourth and suggests an implied probability of 5.9%.

Collin Morikawa Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Morikawa has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 T3 2023 T10 2022 5 2021 T18 2020 T44

Morikawa has made all five cuts in his career at Augusta National and owns a scoring average of 71.35, which is 12th best among all golfers with multiple starts here since 2007.

He's been under par in 11 of his 20 rounds (55.0%), besting the sample average of 29.9% since 2007.

Collin Morikawa Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Morikawa has finished top-20 in all five events with two runner-up finishes.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 3/16/25 THE PLAYERS Championship PGA T10 3/9/25 Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA 2 2/16/25 The Genesis Invitational PGA T17 2/2/25 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA T17 1/5/25 The Sentry PGA 2

Collin Morikawa 2025 Key Stats

Here are Morikawa's stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat Value Rank SG: Total 2.18 2nd SG: Tee-to-Green 2.00 1st SG: Off-the-Tee 0.54 12th SG: Approach the Green 1.19 1st SG: Around-the-Green 0.27 34th SG: Putting 0.18 59th Driving Distance 290.7 168th View Full Table ChevronDown

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.