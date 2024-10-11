College Football Player Prop Best Bets for Week 7

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

College Football Player Props

Georgia Tech at North Carolina

Haynes King (GT) - Rushing Yds Haynes King (GT) Over More odds in Sportsbook

Haynes King has used his legs early and often. This line for him to do so in a projected shootout is too low.

As mentioned in our Week 7 college football expert picks, I like the over between these two bottom-40 defenses in terms of yards per play (YPP) allowed. However, the North Carolina Tar Heels have actually done a decent job on the ground to allow just 3.9 yards per carry (YPC) to this stage.

More passing attempts for King will lead to more room to scramble, though. Other than a game against FCS Virginia Military Institute where he was put in the garage at halftime, King has averaged 10.2 attempts and 49.2 yards per game on the ground, scoring 4 times. Oddsmakers have King at -165 for a touchdown, indicating they also feel he'll scramble a bit in this matchup.

In a wide-sweeping sample of his time with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, King has topped this line in 12 of his last 19 games. I'm not sure why this matchup would be a standout exception.

Clemson at Wake Forest

Phil Mafah (CLEM) - Rushing Yds Phil Mafah (CLEM) Over More odds in Sportsbook

The Clemson Tigers have been on a roll since losing their opener to the Georgia Bulldogs, and this Saturday seems to not be a frightening spot for them.

They're 20.5-point road favorites over the 2-3 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Wake Forest has two losses by a combined four points, so while they're no doormat, they're probably not going to force Clemson into a negative script. That could signal feeding time for Phil Mafah.

Mafah has broken 105 yards on the ground in three of four games since the opener, and he's handled an outstanding 44.7% of Clemson's carries considering four straight convincing wins, including 25 of 26 running back carries a week ago.

The Deacs give up 4.9 yards per carry (98th in FBS), so this is an outstanding script and spot for the senior tailback to keep the 105-yard efforts coming.

California at Pittsburgh

Eli Holstein (PITT) - Passing Yds Eli Holstein (PITT) Over More odds in Sportsbook

Don't be surprised if Eli Holstein earns a trip to New York if he keeps playing like he's been playing -- and the Pittsburgh Panthers keep winning.

Holstein has topped 300 yards passing in four of his five games this season, and it's not just on raw volume when averaging 13.3 yards per attempt (YPA). He has added 53.0 yards per game on the ground in a Pitt offense that runs through him if a 56.2% pass rate (21st in FBS) is any indication.

To stay unbeaten, Pitt will have to turn back the California Golden Bears in an ACC matchup that figures to be well-suited to their strengths. Cal's rush defense is surrendering just 3.4 YPC (28th in FBS), but allowing 6.9 YPA, their secondary is a bit more forgiving.

There's just a 3.5-point spread in this game, which could be Holstein's coming-out party on national television given the fight Cal gave the Miami (FL) Hurricanes last week.

Ole Miss at LSU

Tre Harris (MISS) - Receiving Yds Tre Harris (MISS) Over More odds in Sportsbook

I hate to list a prop for a player that might not play, but Tre Harris should ball if he can manage to suit up through a leg injury on Saturday.

Harris' presence is pretty vital to the Mississippi Rebels passing game in a spot they'll need him. Inside Death Valley, you'd like to pass on an LSU Tigers pass defense surrendering 8.4 YPA. The Tigers rank 39th in rushing YPC allowed (3.9).

The Rebels' aerial attack starts and ends with #9. Averaging an absurd 5.67 yards per route run, he's seen 10.7 targets per game this season, which is 33.2% of Ole Miss' total looks. The greater concern is that no other pass-catcher has gotten even a 16.5% share, so they'll be making it up as they go without him.

Harris crossed this prop in his first five games before getting hurt last week, and this is an elite matchup. If he's playing, it's a steal. This just might void if he can't go through the ambiguous ailment.

Kansas State at Colorado

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Shedeur Sanders (COLO) +260 View more odds in Sportsbook

It's likely no coincidence with the NFL Draft coming in May, but Shedeur Sanders is using his legs more in 2024. I don't think he should be this distant for a score.

Sacks muddy college football rushing data, but on just scrambles, Sanders has already taken off 15 times for 118 yards this season, per Pro Football Focus (PFF). All of last season, that was just 43 attempts for 350 yards. He's now scored in 5 of 17 games since joining the Colorado Buffaloes, which is a 29.4% hit rate for his prop. These odds imply just a 27.8% chance.

The Kansas State Wildcats are a completely ambiguous matchup for quarterback rushing. Five pocket passers have posted a total of -23 rushing yards against them this season, and none of those quarterbacks can even match Sanders' 40 yards of total rushing for the entire year. Shedeur is not really a dual threat by modern standards, but he qualifies relative to K-State's previous competition.

I'd prefer a rushing prop for Sanders, but with that unlikely to be posted around zero, a sprinkle at +260 odds that he runs a keeper into the end zone seems worthwhile.

