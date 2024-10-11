College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets and Predictions for Week 7

It's a good weekend to glue yourself to the couch.

College Football Week 7 Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Spread Cincinnati More odds in Sportsbook

I'll take a field goal -- and the hook -- with the Cincinnati Bearcats and efficient quarterback Brendan Sorsby on the road. The Central Florida Knights' last two opponents have had no issue stacking the box and forcing KJ Jefferson to beat them, and he couldn't. UC deployed a similar strategy to hold the Houston Cougars to just 4.3 yards per carry and 91 total yards passing. This line will look like a steal if Jefferson's struggles (41.8 QBR) continue.

Total Match Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and North Carolina Tar Heels are the 97th- and 98th-ranked defenses, respectively, in FBS when measuring in terms of yards per play. UNC is also 20th in seconds per play, pacing up the rush-heavy Jackets (98th) as a heavy favorite. With so many totals in the 60s this weekend, it's odd this one got left behind when Haynes King (81.6 QBR) is one of the nation's better signal-callers.

Riley Thomas, Writer

Spread Ohio State More odds in Sportsbook

About 67% of picks at FanDuel Sportsbook are on the Ohio State Buckeyes for this matchup. While this does make me a little nervous thanks to the atmosphere in Autzen, Ohio State has simply been the better team than the Oregon Ducks. According to College Football Insiders, the Buckeyes are first in net expected points added (EPA) per play while the Ducks are eighth. Ohio State's ability to control the ground game (fifth-most yards per carry; third-fewest yards per carry allowed) and the turnover battle (13th-best margin at +1.0) should lead to a cover on the road.

Total Match Points Under More odds in Sportsbook

The Mississippi Rebels average 7.6 yards per play (5th-most) while the LSU Tigers are 7.0 yards per play (12th-most), but a 62.5 total is a lot for any game. The under is 5-1 for Ole Miss and 3-2 for LSU this season. The Rebels' defense is being a bit overlooked here with the seventh-fewest EPA allowed per play. LSU has yet to face a good pass rush, and Ole Miss is tied for Pro Football Focus' third-best pass rush grade.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

Spread Boise State More odds in Sportsbook

Once again, the No. 17 Boise State Broncos should be able to lean on Ashton Jeanty as they are 1st in expected points added per rush (0.41) while the Hawaii Warriors are 66th in expected points added per rush allowed (-0.01). Additionally, Boise State improved to 4-1 against the spread (ATS) following last week's blowout win over Utah State, and Hawaii is 2-3 ATS entering Week 7.

UNLV Total Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

For the second straight week, I'll be backing a team to hit the over on their team total against the Utah State Aggies as they are giving up the fourth-most points per game (41.4) in the FBS. The UNLV Rebels are averaging the ninth-most points per game (44.4), and they've shown an ability to put up points in bunches with 59-plus points in two of their first five games, and 41 points in last week's loss to the Syracuse Orange.

