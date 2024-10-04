College Football Player Prop Best Bets for Week 6

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Props

SMU at Louisville

Ja'Corey Brooks (LOU) - Receiving Yds Ja'Corey Brooks (LOU) Over More odds in Sportsbook

Who would have guessed the SMU Mustangs would be in a high-profile showdown in Week 6 after barely escaping the Nevada Wolf Pack in Week 0?

SMU and their opponent this weekend, the Louisville Cardinals, have put up points lately -- which is why this matchup carries a 55.5-point total that should be friendly for offense. We'll want to attack through the passing games, though. SMU (16th) and Louisville (33rd) are both top-35 schools at limiting rushing yards per attempt (YPA).

With that the case, former Alabama Crimson Tide star Ja'Corey Brooks could cook up his best effort of a prolific season yet. Brooks' 25.2% target share comfortably leads the Cardinals, and that's translated to 7.3 looks per game. He's a downfield threat at 16.1 yards per reception (YPR) thus far, needing likely around five catches at that pace to pay off this prop.

Kevin Jennings (SMU) - Passing Yds Kevin Jennings (SMU) Over More odds in Sportsbook

On the other side, Kevin Jennings was expected to sit behind incumbent Preston Stone this season, but the Mustangs' collection of wins in Stone's absence handed the sophomore the job. He carved up the Florida State Seminoles for 254 yards and 3 touchdowns last week, showing passing efficiency that we weren't sure was there after three starts under 150 yards.

Because of Louisville's staunch rush D, they'll likely need Jennings again on Saturday. I prefer his combo prop if we can add the dual threat's legs, but given its unavailability, this certainly works. At 27.5 projected pass attempts from his volume in neutral scripts, I'm projecting roughly 242.0 passing yards in this workable matchup given his season YPA (8.8).

Iowa at Ohio State

Kaleb Johnson (IOWA) - Rushing Yds Kaleb Johnson (IOWA) Under More odds in Sportsbook

Kaleb Johnson's season-low for rushing yards for the campaign is 119. On the surface, this bet is awful value.

However, Johnson's life -- and the Iowa Hawkeyes' -- is about to get significantly more difficult on Saturday in "The Horseshoe". The Ohio State Buckeyes enter sporting one of the nation's top-two defenses. They've allowed 1.9 yards per carry (YPC) thus far and have limited three of four opponents to single digits, which is why Iowa's team total is so low (13.5).

That probably means Johnson will find tougher sledding in Week 6 than he has thus far. It's not like Johnson's role is out of this world, either. He's in a fairly even split of work with Jaziun Patterson. The former has handled just 50.0% of the team rushes so far. It's solid -- but not Ashton Jeanty's workload.

Last season, Johnson averaged just 3.9 YPC. Iowa's weak level of competition to this stage has made for a fun few weeks for the Hawkeyes faithful, but the road likely ends here in an extremely negative projected game script.

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Ollie Gordon (OKST) - Rushing Yds Ollie Gordon (OKST) Over More odds in Sportsbook

If this was Ollie Gordon's rushing line in a home date with the West Virginia Mountaineers before the season, I'd have asked if it was just for the first half.

Gordon was a Heisman Trophy dark horse before the season began after 1,732 rushing yards last season, but it's been a challenge for both he and the 3-2 Oklahoma State Cowboys this season. Ollie has run for just 3.8 YPC overall, but it was extremely encouraging to see that uptick to 5.1 against arguably their strongest foe last week in Manhattan.

West Virginia is a great matchup to keep it going. They've allowed 4.6 YPC, which is 88th in FBS. Penn State and Kansas put up exactly 5.3 YPC on them earlier this season.

There's still no denying Gordon's elite workload, seeing 17.4 carries per game -- a 60.8% share of OSU's overall looks. He's just had to fight poor efficiency and early deficits to get those carries to matter.

However, the Cowboys, as 2.5-point favorites, might be able to turn back the clock a bit for Gordon in Saturday's game. I've projected he'll need roughly 15 or 16 carries to pay off this mark, which is slightly below his season average.

Alabama at Vanderbilt

Eli Stowers (VAN) - Receiving Yds Eli Stowers (VAN) Over More odds in Sportsbook

In one of the more bizarre lines on the board this week, the Vanderbilt Commodores are just 22.5-point underdogs to the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide. Any pulse of offense for the 'Dores should pass through tight end Eli Stowers -- as it has in recent weeks.

Overall this season, Stowers has seen 36.5% of Vandy's targets, which is only 6.8 per game. They'd prefer to run the ball, but this spread implies they may not get a choice.

Luckily, the sample for Stowers in consecutive one-score games where the Commodores had to pass gets even better. He's seen 18 total targets and posted at least 57 receiving yards in each of the last two weeks. Against Alabama's vaunted defense, the short-yardage tight end (8.1 YPR) might be the only option before the rush gets home, as well.

Perhaps no offense in FBS is sifting more of their passing attack through its tight end than Vandy, and he can put up yards in this negative script. With plenty of eyes on the Tide, it'll be a huge boost to his NFL Draft stock if he can produce in such a lopsided matchup, too.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.