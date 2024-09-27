College Football Player Prop Best Bets for Week 5

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Props

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

DJ Giddens (KSU) - Alt Rushing Yds DJ Giddens (KSU) - Alt Rushing Yds DJ Giddens (KSU) 100+ Yards +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Brennan Presley (OKST) - Alt Receiving Yds Brennan Presley (OKST) - Alt Receiving Yds Brennan Presley (OKST) 60+ Yards -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Taking this game's over in our Week 5 college football expert picks, it's probably no surprise to see a pair of its players here.

With the Kansas State Wildcats a 4.5-point favorite, I'm turning to stud tailback DJ Giddens to break the century mark on the ground against an Oklahoma State Cowboys that got shredded by one-dimensional Utah in last week's game and is surrendering 4.6 yards per carry (YPC) on the ground overall. Giddens has one of college football's best roles for a back, earning 47.8% of the rush-heavy Wildcats' carries (17.3 per game) to this point in the season.

He even rushed for 93 yards in last week's 29-point loss -- a horrible script to nearly reach this mark anyway.

If the Wildcats are ahead, that opens the door for Brennan Presley on the other side. Presley is Ok State's slot man, but he's getting peppered to begin the campaign for a Cowboys squad that is fifth in all of FBS in both pass rate and seconds per play, earning 11.7 targets per contest. The Pokes have moved away from an inefficient Ollie Gordon III for the time being.

This is a great matchup for Presley, too. Kansas State is 101st in passing YPA allowed (8.1) early in the season. Both of these guys attacking the other team's respective weaknesses is a huge reason why I'm expecting points on the board.

Wisconsin at USC

Will Pauling (WIS) - Alt Receiving Yds Will Pauling (WIS) - Alt Receiving Yds Will Pauling (WIS) 60+ Yards -104 View more odds in Sportsbook

A 34.1% target share for the Wisconsin Badgers didn't used to mean very much, but head coach Luke Fickell's group are airing it out recently -- and likely will need to again on Saturday.

Wisconsin is a 14.5-point 'dog in the L.A. Coliseum to the USC Trojans, presenting the exact script for Wisconsin's top target, Will Pauling, to thrive. Pauling's 34.1% target share has led to 9.7 looks per game, and the transfer is averaging 63.7 yards per game this year. That's especially impressive due to a brutal matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 3.

To this point, USC is only allowing 5.7 passing YPA (24th in FBS), but that could be a mirage based on schedule. Three different LSU Tigers receivers broke 60 yards in SC's opener.

Getting an elite share of what's sure to be a busy passing attack in L.A., I'll back Pauling to break his season average at nearly even money.

Arkansas at Texas A&M

Taylen Green (ARK) - Alt Rushing Yds Taylen Green (ARK) - Alt Rushing Yds Taylen Green (ARK) 60+ Yards -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Taylen Green (ARK) +154 View more odds in Sportsbook

Though Taylen Green is badly struggling to throw the ball, he's had no problem improvising on the ground.

The transfer from Boise State has topped 60 rushing yards in all four games for the Arkansas Razorbacks thus far, and he's averaged 13.8 rushes per game. Some of those are designed in Sam Pittman's attack, and some are definitely induced by panic.

Either way, the script on Saturday should be okay for him to keep this streak alive. The Texas A&M Aggies' rush D isn't nearly the outlier matchup it was last year, surrendering 5.8 yards per carry thus far.

Arkansas has -- surprisingly -- played with positive scripts to open the season, but a 5.5-point spread at Kyle Field likely means the overachievers could be set to trail and take work off Ja'Quinden Jackson's plate. The running back has gobbled up 17.3 carries and 2.0 touchdowns per game in four games.

Green has yet to score against a Power 5 school because of Jackson's output, but this matchup and script could easily change that narrative.

Colorado at UCF

Shedeur Sanders (COLO) - Alt Passing Yds Shedeur Sanders (COLO) - Alt Passing Yds Shedeur Sanders (COLO) 325+ Yards +136 View more odds in Sportsbook

This game's spread and Shedeur Sanders' passing prop both imply the Colorado Buffaloes have a below-average matchup to throw the ball. They don't; they have a great matchup for passing stats.

Colorado's 63.6% pass rate is fourth in FBS. They're one-dimensional, and we saw that implode Sanders' production against a good Nebraska defense, but the Central Florida Knights can't possibly qualify as that at this stage. Despite facing an FCS school, the Sam Houston State Bearkats come off a 3-9 record last year, and the 2-2 TCU Horned Frogs, the Knights are allowing 8.1 passing YPA (96th in FBS).

If oddsmakers are correct about a 14.5-point spread, Shedeur should be chucking all game. He's averaging 335.0 passing yards per game through matchups with superior pass defenses. I'm leaping to the alternate line here when expecting the projected first-round pick to post one of his gaudiest stat lines of the season.

