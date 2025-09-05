College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets, Predictions, and Props for Week 2

Week 2 may not have the banger headliner games we saw in Week 1. But there's still plenty of fun to be had.

Which bets stand out across the entire slate?

FanDuel Research's college football writers laid out their favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college football odds below, featuring one side, one total, and one prop.

Let's check out where they're seeing value.

College Football Week 2 Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim

Iowa Hawkeyes football might be all the way back. Against FCS Albany last week, Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski mustered just 2.93 yards per attempt (YPA). That was supposed to be the layup!

Now, Gronowski's squad will face an Iowa State Cyclones that seems to be improving against the rush, allowing just 5.1 rushing YPA thus far. Iowa's plan will be winning a low-scoring, slow-paced affair, and ISU gave the ball away just 1.2 times per game last year despite 4 turnovers during a rainy Dublin game in Week 0. Other than brute force on the ground, I don't know how the Hawkeyes score.

Riley Thomas

Bryce Underwood looked like the real deal in Week 1, throwing for 251 passing yards and 8.1 yards per passing attempt paired with a solid 79.9 Pro Football Focus player grade. Most of the Oklahoma Sooners' returning experience on defense is in the front seven with only two returning pieces in the secondary. Oklahoma was more vulnerable against the pass in 2024, ranking 34th in EPA allowed per dropback compared to 2nd in EPA allowed per rushing attempt -- per Game On Paper. With that said, the Michigan Wolverines could lean on Underwood's arm after an exciting Week 1 debut.

Skyler Carlin

The Memphis Tigers didn't have much trouble dispatching Chattanooga in their season opener, and they shouldn't have any issues cruising to a double-digit victory against a Georgia State Panthers team that was blown out 63-7 by the Mississippi Rebels in Week 1. Since the start of last season, the Tigers are 4-1-1 against the spread against non-conference opponents and they were tied for the 32nd-best offensive success rate (50.0%) in their first game of the year, giving them enough firepower to dominate the Panthers on the road.

