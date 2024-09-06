College Football Expert Picks: Best Bets for Week 2

The NFL may be back, but Saturday is still flooded with solid college football action.

College Football Week 2 Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim, Senior Editor

Tulane is a single-digit 'dog against the 17th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats in their building for good reason.

On defense, the Wave return five upperclassmen in addition to six experienced transfers to a defense that allowed just 3.6 rushing yards per attempt (YPA) last season (26th in FBS). That's a huge negative for a one-dimensional K-State attack behind sophomore Avery Johnson, who hasn't topped 160 yards passing in nine career appearances.

Don't be surprised if Tulane threatens to win this game outright behind offseason standout Darian Mensah, the freshman at quarterback.

Coach Prime's Colorado Buffaloes defense is still a huge problem. At home they allowed 6.51 yards per play in the opener against North Dakota State and forced zero turnovers.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' elite defense last season (4.4 yards per play allowed; 4th in FBS) is reason to stay away from this full-game total, but Nebraska should name their number behind Patrick Mahomes' doppelgänger, Dylan Raiola, and the Huskers' improved set of weapons.

Riley Thomas, Writer

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are totaling 207.5 rushing yards per game and 5.9 yards per carry through two contests. Meanwhile, the Syracuse Orange yielded 255 rushing yards and 6.5 yards per carry in Week 1. The Yellow Jackets could roll on the back of the ground game.

The Utah Utes were 95th or higher in seconds per play from 2021 to 2023 while the Baylor Bears were 75th or higher in two of their last three seasons. Utah will likely lean on its defense this season, ranking 11th in ESPN's preseason defensive SP+ compared to 37th in offensive SP+. Plus, Baylor ranked 58th in offensive SP+ prior to the season.

Skyler Carlin, Writer

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have a concerning injury report entering Saturday's clash with the Washington State Cougars as the defense could be without a handful of starters while running back Tahj Brooks is questionable following a narrow OT win over an inferior Abilene Christian team in Week 1. The Washington State Cougars rolled to a 70-30 victory in their season opener, and they have the pieces to take advantage of Texas Tech's injuries at home.

To find the last time the Iowa Hawkeyes surrendered 17-plus points at home, you'd have to go back to November of the 2022 season. The Hawkeyes now have a serviceable offense that can sustain drives, their defense was 1 of 13 FBS teams to pitch a shutout in Week 1, and the Iowa State Cyclones looked unimpressive in their 21-3 win over North Dakota in their season opener.

