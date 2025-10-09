College Football Best Bets and Player Props: Thursday Night, Week 7

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

Thursday's college football slate doesn't feature a team ranked in the top 25, but there are still some notable games on the docket, beginning with a Conference USA clash between the 4-1 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and 3-2 Kennesaw State Owls. The only other matchup on Thursday that includes two teams with a winning record pits the East Carolina Pirates against the Tulane Green Wave, which could have a major effect for both teams in the AAC.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for Thursday night?

College Football Week 7 Betting Picks

Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw State

After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Kennesaw State has strung together three consecutive wins. Even though the Owls are rolling entering Week 7, I'll be fading their offense in a tough matchup against a formidable Bulldogs defense on Thursday.

Out of 136 qualified schools, Kennesaw State ranks 128th in expected points added per play (-0.12) and 123rd in offensive success rate (37.4%). Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech's defense is residing at 14th in expected points added per play allowed (-0.18) and 12th in success rate allowed (33.7%).

On the season, the Bulldogs have given up 21-plus points just once, and that came in their second game of the season against a ranked LSU Tigers -- and they managed to score only 23 points. With Louisiana Tech being tied at 8th in turnover differential per game (+1.3) and Kennesaw State all the way down at 92nd (-0.5), it's tough seeing a situation where the Owls have an easy time putting up points on Thursday.

Jacksonville State at Sam Houston State

Up to this point of the season, it's safe to say that the Sam Houston State Bearkats are one of the worst teams in the nation. Along with ranking 131st in expected points added per play (-0.18) and 124th in success rate (37.3%) on offense, Sam Houston State is 128th in expected points added per play allowed (0.13) and 126th in success rate allowed (46.1%) on the defensive side of the ball.

Besides going 0-5 against the spread, the Bearkats have lost each of their first five games this year by 17-plus points. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks should be able to control the line of scrimmage with their Cam Cook-led rushing attack that is 3rd in expected points added per carry (0.26), 16th in yards per carry (6.20), and 19th in rushing success rate (48.6%).

In addition to backing the Gamecocks to cover the spread on the road, we'll be taking the under on Hunter Watson's rushing yards prop. Across his first four starts for the Bearkats this season, Watson does lead the team in rushing with 156 yards, but he's managed to eclipse 32-plus rushing yards in only one of those outings.

While Watson is averaging 12 rushing attempts per game in 2025, he's been sacked multiple times in each of his four starts (sacks count against rushing yard totals in college), and he'll likely be throwing with Sam Houston State expected to be in a negative game script. Lastly, with the Bearkats being 136th in third/fourth down success rate (27.0%) and 125th in average third-down distance (8.24), Watson might not be on the field enough to hit the over on his rushing yards.

