College Football Best Bets and Player Props: Friday Night, Week 5

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

On Friday night in Week 5 of the college football season, there are three games to watch, and two of the contests feature ranked programs. The slate begins with No. 8 Florida State Seminoles hitting the road to take on the Virginia Cavaliers, and it will be followed by the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs facing the Arizona State Sun Devils before the Houston Cougars and Oregon State Beavers cap things off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for Friday night?

College Football Week 5 Betting Picks

Florida State at Virginia

Virginia has certainly been one of the surprise teams to begin the season, earning a 3-1 record after going 5-7 in 2024, and their advanced metrics on the offensive side of the ball is what really stands out. In their first four games, the Cavaliers have deployed one of the most effective rushing attacks, ranking 20th in expected points added per carry (0.19), 22nd in yards per carry (6.33), and 22nd in offensive rushing success rate (49.1%).

That being said, Virginia has yet to face a defense of note, and Florida State's front seven is a group that can make running lanes hard to find for running back J'Mari Taylor. While both games where Taylor finished with fewer than 85 rushing yards this season were in matchups that the Cavaliers were ahead by quite a bit, I expect Virginia to have to throw the ball more than usual as home 'dogs, which would limit Taylor's touches.

Additionally, the Seminoles boast an elite run defense, sitting at 8th in expected points added per carry allowed (-0.25), 10th in yards per carry allowed (3.20), and 21st in defensive rushing success rate (31.8%). Although Florida State has just a three-game sample in 2025, they played against a ranked Alabama Crimson Tide squad in their season opener, and they've yet to allow a running back to eclipse 40 rushing yards in a game this year.

TCU at Arizona State

Arizona State escaped with a 27-24 win over an average Baylor Bears squad on a game-winning field goal in Week 4 to improve to 3-1 on the season. And while the Sun Devils have gone up against some above-average offenses up to this point, the Horned Frogs certainly have the most explosive offense they've faced yet.

Aside from being 21st in expected points added per play (0.21), TCU's offense is 19th in yards per play (7.37), and they've earned double-digit wins over the North Carolina Tar Heels and SMU Mustangs. At the same time, we've seen Arizona State's offense slip to 87th in expected points added per pass attempt (-0.01) and 105th in yards per pass attempt (6.07), so this just isn't an offense that is clicking right now -- which makes the Horned Frogs' moneyline intriguing.

Most of the explosiveness from TCU's offense comes from a aerial attack led by quarterback Josh Hoover, who is averaging 333.3 passing yards per game with 11 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Plus, the Horned Frogs are generating a modest 5.54 yards per carry (44th in the nation), so they're combination of chunk plays through the air and on the ground has me leaning toward the over on their team total.

Arizona State's defense has been a solid group, but they are 63rd in defensive passing success rate (39.6%) and 104th in defensive rushing success rate (43.1%), making them extremely vulnerable against a team like TCU. Along with the Horned Frogs scoring 35-plus points in each of their first three games in 2025, they tallied 34-plus points in six of their nine conference games a season ago.

