College Football Best Bets and Player Props: Friday Night, Week 2

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

On Friday, college football fans will be treated to four games, beginning with a showdown between the James Madison Dukes and Louisville Cardinals.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for Friday night?

All college football betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

College Football Week 2 Betting Picks

James Madison at Louisville

Louisville didn't have much trouble against Eastern Kentucky in their season opener, but they shouldn't overlook James Madison in Week 2 at home. The Dukes also experienced a blowout victory in Week 1, and they proved last year they can win on the road versus an ACC opponent when they defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels 70-50.

While I wouldn't rule out James Madison pulling off the upset, we just need the Dukes to keep Friday's matchup somewhat close to cover the spread, which is something they did in four of their five non-conference games in 2024. Along with James Madison having a rushing attack that tallied 313 yards in Week 1, they also have a defense that recorded three interceptions against Weber State, so they can make things difficult for transfer-quarterback Miller Moss -- who tossed two interceptions in Louisville's season opener.

In the Cardinals' lopsided win over Eastern Kentucky, they were able to accumulate a plethora of chunk plays to keep their offense operating smoothly, but I don't believe that'll be the case against the Dukes' formidable defense. After allowing the 22nd-fewest points per game (21.7) a season ago, James Madison's defense has begun the 2025 campaign with the 27th-best expected points added per play allowed (-0.41) on defense and 28th in defensive success rate (30.4%).

Northern Illinois at Maryland

When looking at the college football landscape in Week 1, I came away impressed with the Maryland Terrapins' offense. True-freshman quarterback Malik Washington was efficient, completing 27 of his 43 attempts for 258 yards and 3 touchdowns en route to a 39-7 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Although Maryland's ground game wasn't overly effective, the Terrapins can take advantage of a Northern Illinois Huskies squad that squeaked out an uninspiring 19-17 win against Holy Cross in Week 1. Northern Illinois' offense totaled only 287 yards in their season opener, and if they're unable to consistently move the ball for the second straight week, Maryland should have ample possessions to produce points.

Instead of backing the Terrapins to achieve their line of 30.5 points at juiced odds, I'm willing to take the over on their alternate total of 31.5 points at plus odds. With Maryland's defense coming up with six turnovers forced in their season opener, the Terrapins have a variety of ways they can light up the scoreboard on Friday night at home.

Eastern Washington at Boise State

It's safe to say the Boise State Broncos sorely missed Ashton Jeanty in their disappointing 34-7 defeat to the South Florida Bulls in Week 1. However, the Broncos are in a prime bounce-back spot against Eastern Washington on Friday, and quarterback Maddux Madsen should have more success through the air.

Madsen completed only 25 of his 46 passes last week for 225 yards and 1 touchdown, and 11 different players tallied a reception for Boise State. That being said, Matt Lauter figures to remain a focal point of the aerial attack from the tight end position.

According to PFF, Lauter registered the second-most targets (65), second-most receiving yards (613), third-most yards per reception (8.1), and fourth-most yards per route run (1.99) among Boise State's skill players in 2024. Despite Lauter finishing with only 4 receptions and 35 yards in Week 1, he garnered the second-most targets (7) and second-most passing-down snaps (45) among the Broncos' offensive weapons, and things should be much easier in a home bout against Eastern Washington.

