College Football Best Bets and Player Props: Friday Night, Week 13

Each week in college football, there are tons of games available to us.

While this can be a bit overwhelming, it also gives us plentiful spots we can target when searching for betting value. From the biggest games of the week all the way on down, we're never lacking for options.

Prior to Rivalry Week's heavy Friday night slate, Week 13 features only three matchups on Friday. Only one Power Four matchup is on the schedule and it's between two bottom-tier teams. The best team in action will be the UNLV Rebels, who cracked the College Football Playoff Rankings this week and carry the second-shortest odds to win the Mountain West Conference (+400).

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, what are the best college football bets for Friday night's matchups?

All college football odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

College Football Week 13 Betting Picks

Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan State Spartans

There isn't much to like about the Purdue Boilermakers' offense as the unit ranks 124th in EPA per play while logging a measly 13.7 points per game (bottom 2%) and 5.0 yards per play (bottom 21%).

If there's anything that can be considered a strength of the Boilers' offense, it's running the ball as the Boilermakers log 4.1 yards per carry (bottom 46%) versus 6.5 yards per passing attempt (bottom 19%). This is reflected in EPA, too, as Purdue is 98th in EPA per rushing attempt and 121st in EPA per drop back.

Scoring could be a major issue for Purdue on Friday due to the Michigan State Spartans' ability to defend the run. The Spartans rank 45th in EPA allowed per carry and 84th in EPA allowed per drop back.

Purdue has reached 14 points against only three Division 1 opponents this season, and all three squads sat outside the top 50 in EPA allowed per carry. When facing defenses in the top 50 of EPA allowed per rushing attempt, the Boilermakers muster up only 5.4 points per game this season. That alone feels like more than enough evidence to take the under for Purdue's 16.5-point total.

Quarterback Hudson Card has eclipsed 200 passing yards just twice this season. If the offense doesn't have the run going, the whole unit is usually a mess.

numberFire's college football projections have the Boilermakers scoring only 14.5 points on Friday. Banking on another dreadful performance from Purdue's offense is a sound bet. The Boilermakers going under 10.5 points (+240) is another enticing angle.

The Spartans' offense typically leans on the pass with a 50.3% pass-play rate (top 35%). MSU has to like its chances to have success through the air as Purdue is dead last in yards allowed per passing attempt (9.5).

Freshman receiver Nick Marsh has been on a roll, averaging 72.8 receiving yards per game over the last four. His 50.5-yard receiving prop feels more than obtainable.

Perhaps the biggest key to the over will be Marsh's ability to hit a big play. He's logging 16.5 yards per catch this season and has produced at least one 20-yard catch in eight consecutive games. As mentioned, the Boilermakers are last in yards allowed per passing attempt -- which looks even worse with Purdue holding the third-worst Pro Football Focus coverage grade.

Quarterback Aidan Chiles has performed best on passes of at least 10 yards. According to PFF, Chiles holds a 74.3 PFF passing grade on throws of 10 to 19 yards and carries a 79.0 grade on throws of 20-plus yards. Marsh excels as a deep target, touting a 91.0 receiving grade on targets of 10 to 19 yards and a mind-boggling 99.9 grade on targets of 20-plus yards.

Simply put, Marsh has an excellent chance of popping more big plays on Friday night. Reaching over 50.5 receiving yards could happen on one play.

No. 24 UNLV Rebels at San Jose State Spartans

The UNLV Rebels have a tough upcoming road challenge against the San Jose State Spartans. To appear in the Mountain West Championship Game, UNLV needs to win out while the Colorado State Rams drop a game over the next two weeks.

Friday is a pretty scary game for the Rebels. San Jose State is the prime definition of air raid, carrying a 65.3% pass-play rate. UNLV allows 264.3 passing yards per game (bottom 15%) and ranks 48th in EPA allowed per drop back, compared to 18th in EPA allowed per rushing attempt.

The Rebels have faced three teams in the top 20 of pass-play rate, and they gave up 35.0 PPG in those games. All three games hit the over, as well. While the lofty 61.5-point total could scare some off, this one feels bound for the over.

UNLV is the opposite of San Jose State as it loves to run the rock (top 7% in rush-play rate). The Spartans flourish at defending the run, surrendering only 3.6 yards per carry (top 20%). SJSU is also 51st in EPA allowed per carry, compared to 125th in EPA allowed per passing attempt. However, the Rebels' passing attack is plenty capable, totaling 8.2 yards per passing attempt (top 16%).

Friday's contest may require UNLV to throw the ball more than normal, and quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams can do the job. He owns a 77.2 PFF passing grade and 90.8 passing grade on throws of 10 to 19 yards. This also opens up the opportunity for wideout Ricky White to turn in yet another big performance as he's averaged 105.9 receiving yards per game over his last seven outings.

Each team sits in the top half for the quickest tempos in college football (seconds per play). The offenses carry clear advantages, likely leading to a shootout in this Mountain West collision.

