College Football: Best Bets and Player Props for Ole Miss at LSU

We've got an SEC showdown this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET with the No. 9 Mississippi Rebels storming into Baton Rouge to take on the No. 13 LSU Tigers.

Ole Miss (5-1) dropped a questionable game to the Kentucky Wildcats in the fifth week of the season but moved on to pummel the South Carolina Gamecocks by a score of 27-3.

LSU (5-1) lost their season opener to the USC Trojans but have gone on to win four straight, though their strength of competition hasn't touched the caliber of opponent they'll see this weekend.

This game will have major implications on the College Football Playoff race, and a 3.5-point spread that favors the Rebels and a gaudy 62.5 over/under prove we should be in for a doozy.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's take a look at what bets and player props stand out for this game.

Ole Miss at LSU Betting Picks

Backing a team to eclipse 32.5 points in a brutal road environment might not sound like the apt way to go, but I like Ole Miss to clear this number on Saturday.

The Rebels are averaging a stunning 8.11 yards per play (second-most), 576.8 yards per game (second-most), and rank sixth in the nation in team expected points added (EPA) per play. That's helped them score at least 40 points in all but two games and average 44.0 points per game for the year.

LSU's defense has made improvements since a season ago, but they're still not a convincing unit. They're allowing 353.6 yards per game, which ranks just 66th in the country, and are ceding 5.65 yards per play. For context, Mississippi is allowing just 267.5 yards per game (10th-fewest) and a mere 3.79 yards per play (third-fewest), so we know why the road team is favored.

Jaxson Dart touts the third-best passing grade in college football (per PFF) and is armed with a lethal target in Tre Harris. Harris owns PFF's second-best receiving grade and leads all wideouts with 885 yards through six games. LSU's defensive grade checks in at 71st and their pass rush ranks 15th, although we just saw Dart and Harris connect for 81 yards and 27 total points against a South Carolina defense that ranks seventh and third in these respects -- and the Rebels did all that on the road.

Ole Miss Total Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

Mississippi's defense could help contribute to the team's total. They rank third (tied with South Carolina) in the country in pressure rate and have forced seven fumbles and five interceptions through six games.

LSU's Garrett Nussmeier has thrown for 15 touchdowns through five games but has coupled that with four interceptions, including two in his most recent outing.

When these teams met up last season, a crazy shootout led to a 55-49 Ole Miss victory. The Tigers no longer have Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, or Brian Thomas Jr., but the Rebels still have Dart and Harris, both of whom led the way in last season's meeting. numberFire's college football projections expect the Rebels to pack on 36.5 points in this one.

A season ago, Harris turned eight receptions into 153 yards and a touchdown score versus LSU.

The Tigers may have tightened up some loose ends on defense since then, but Harris has upped his game since their last meeting.

Tre Harris (MISS) - Receiving Yds Tre Harris (MISS) Over More odds in Sportsbook

As mentioned, Harris leads the nation with 885 receiving yards. Here's how his yardage output has looked through six games: 179, 130, 94, 225, 176, and 81 receiving yards. He's cleared 91.5 receiving yards in all but one game and has earned at least 130 yards in all but two contests.

He thrives on deep passes, logging at least one grab of 48-plus yards in all but two games this year. The 3.5-point spread and 62.5 over/under indicate we could be in for another shootout, so I want in on Harris at this line.

