College Football: Best Bets and Player Props for Ohio State at Oregon

There are a handful of intriguing games scattered across college football this weekend, but there is one that everyone will be tuning into on Saturday. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will square off against the No. 3 Oregon Ducks in what should be an important contest in the Big Ten and the playoff race.

The Buckeyes improved to 5-0 in Week 6 with a lopsided 35-7 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, giving them 5 consecutive wins of 28 or more points. Meanwhile, the Ducks are 5-0 following a 31-10 win against the Michigan State Spartans a week ago, with their lone game decided by fewer than 10 points coming in Week 2 versus the Boise State Broncos.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's discuss the best bets for Saturday's Big Ten showdown between Ohio State and Oregon that kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ohio State at Oregon Betting Picks

Even though the Ducks haven't faced an offense as dynamic as the Buckeyes, they've shown they can be susceptible to the run. Oregon's defense is currently sitting at 70th in defensive rushing success rate (39.7%) and 96th in expected points added per rush allowed (0.06).

On the other hand, the Ducks are 9th in defensive passing success rate (33.1%) and 12th in expected points added per pass allowed (-0.24). Taking that into account, the Buckeyes could gain an edge in the trenches and lean on Quinshon Judkins.

While Judkins is part of a lethal running back duo alongside TreVeyon Henderson, he leads Ohio State in rushing with 468 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns on 60 carries (compared to Henderson having 337 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns on 42 carries). Judkins is averaging 93.6 rushing yards per game, and Oregon's defense is a bit of a run-funnel unit through their first five games.

In addition to that, Judkins has achieved 78-plus rushing yards in 3 of his last 4 contests, including last week's win over Iowa -- who are 27th in defensive rushing success rate (34.4%) and 5th in expected points added per rush allowed (-0.29).

Neither of these teams have been truly tested thus far, so Saturday's game will be a good litmus test for both squads. Of the two programs, Ohio State appears to be the better overall squad while there have been moments of inconsistency from Oregon to begin the year.

There are times when the Ducks' offense looks out of sync with Dillon Gabriel at quarterback as he's tossed three interceptions across his last two starts. Oregon can't afford to be turning the ball over against an Ohio State team that is tied 21st in turnover margin (+4) with 9 turnovers forced.

Additionally, the Buckeyes are 10th in expected points added per play on offense (0.35) and 2nd in expected points added per play on defense (-0.47), giving them the best net expected points per play (+0.66) in the nation. As for the Ducks, they are 44th in expected points added per play on offense (0.13) and 12th in expected points added per play on defense, which is good enough for the 24th-best net expected points added per play (+0.21).

With Will Howard sporting the 11th-best QBR (84.2) and the Judkins/Henderson duo having a positive matchup against Oregon's defensive front, Ohio State should improve to 4-2 against the spread this season.

