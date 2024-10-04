College Football: Best Bets and Player Props for Missouri at Texas A&M

There are a handful of intriguing matchups in college football this weekend, and one of the early games on Saturday should be an enticing contest. To kick things off on the Saturday slate of games in Week 6, the No. 9 Missouri Tigers will hit the road to take on the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies in a crucial SEC showdown.

Missouri enters with a perfect 4-0 record following their bye week, with their last game being a 30-27 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores. On the other side, Texas A&M defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 5 to improve to 4-1 on the season, giving them four consecutive wins.

Using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's take a look at the best bets for Saturday's Missouri-Texas A&M bout that kicks off at 12 p.m. ET.

Missouri at Texas A&M Betting Picks

The Tigers have a balanced offensive attack, but this could be a week where quarterback Brady Cook has a notable performance from under center. Across their first five games this year, the Aggies are showing signs of being a defense that performs worse at stopping the pass than the run.

Up to this point, Texas A&M is allowing 0.04 expected points added per pass (90th) compared to -0.11 expected points added per rushing attempt (36th). This bodes well for Cook as Missouri's offense is logging 0.13 expected points added per pass (40th) while also notching a 50.0% offensive passing success rate (19th).

Brady Cook (MIZZ) - Passing Yds Brady Cook (MIZZ) Over More odds in Sportsbook

Through his first four starts of the campaign, Cook has totaled 946 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, and 1 interception. While the touchdowns are lacking from Cook, he is averaging 236.5 passing yards per game, and he's achieved 226-plus passing yards in each game this season.

Additionally, Texas A&M has given up 250-plus passing yards to starting quarterbacks in back-to-back games.

On the surface, the Aggies appear to be a formidable team as they are 2-0 against SEC programs, but those two wins came against the Florida Gators and Arkansas. Neither of those teams have looked impressive to begin the year, making this the toughest conference matchup in the early going for Texas A&M.

When diving into the numbers, the Tigers are a much better overall team than the Aggies on both sides of the ball. Missouri ranks 10th in net expected points added per play (+0.36) while Texas A&M is 61st in the same metric (+0.10).

Spread Missouri More odds in Sportsbook

Playing in a hostile environment at Kyle Field isn't ideal and having the 60th-ranked early downs expected points added per play (0.05) could cause some concern for the Tigers. However, the Aggies are 1-4 against the spread this season, and they've already suffered a home loss to a ranked opponent with their season-opening defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

FanDuel Research's Riley Thomas has Mizzou's moneyline mentioned among his favorite bets in college football for Week 6. While I don't mind taking the Tigers to win outright, I'll take them to keep things close on the road versus the Aggies.

