College Football: Best Bets and Player Props for Alabama at Wisconsin

The third week of the college football season is upon us, and there will be plenty of eyes on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide traveling to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in the early window on Saturday. Even though both teams are 2-0 entering Week 3, they have vastly different outlooks from the masses.

The Crimson Tide cruised to a 63-0 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in Week 1 before needing a 28-point fourth quarter to defeat the South Florida Bulls 42-16 in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Badgers secured uninspiring wins over the Western Michigan Broncos and South Dakota Coyotes -- an FCS school -- by a combined 28 points while scoring only 55 points on offense.

While using the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, let's take a look at some of the best bets for Saturday's showdown between Alabama and Wisconsin that kicks off at 12 p.m. ET.

FanDuel Sportsbook is also offering a promotion for all customer betting on the Alabama vs Wisconsin game on September 14th. Learn how you can claim the promo below!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button.

You’ll then be rewarded a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager placed on the Alabama vs Wisconsin college football game happening September 14th. See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Alabama at Wisconsin Betting Picks

All college football odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Justice Haynes (BAMA) - Rushing Yds Justice Haynes (BAMA) Over More odds in Sportsbook

Ahead of Saturday's clash, Alabama should have a major advantage with their rushing attack against Wisconsin's run defense. The Crimson Tide are averaging the 12th-most rushing yards per game (266.5) to begin the season, and the Badgers are giving up 121.5 rushing yards per game and nearly 4.0 yards per attempt on the defensive side of the ball.

Both Jamarion Miller and Justice Haynes have essentially split Alabama's backfield workload evenly through the first two weeks of the campaign. While Miller has 194 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 attempts, Haynes isn't too far behind with 148 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 attempts.

Despite facing inferior teams in their first two contests, Wisconsin has allowed at least one running back to record 64-plus rushing yards in each game. Miller's rushing yards prop is set at 68.5 despite seeing similar touches to Haynes, so we'll take the lower line in a split backfield.

According to PFF, Haynes leads all college RBs with 15-plus attempts in breakaway percentage (81.3%). Breakaway yards are defined by rushing yards gained on designed rushing attempts that go for more than 15 yards, proving that Haynes can achieve this line in just a few touches for the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Alabama Total Points Over More odds in Sportsbook

Once again, Alabama should have no issues establishing the run on Saturday with Wisconsin's run defense being much weaker than their pass defense. While running the ball can chew the clock, the Crimson Tide will create a few chunk plays on the ground, and win the field-position battle as quarterback Tyler Van Dyke struggles to get much going against Alabama's stout defense.

Wisconsin hasn't gotten much out of Van Dyke and the passing game as they are averaging just 203 passing yards per game with just 1 passing touchdown through two contests. Taking that into account, it's tough to see Van Dyke suddenly have success through the air with Alabama's defense limiting opponents to the ninth-fewest passing yards per game (103.0) thus far.

This Crimson Tide defense has a slew of playmakers, and they'll come away with a turnover or two that creates short fields for the offense. On the surface, the Badgers' defense has permitted an average of only 13.5 points per game, but that came against inferior teams.

At the moment, Alabama is producing the seventh-most points per game (52.5), and they'll dominate both sides of the ball to easily clear 33-plus points on the road.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG