2025 Odds to Win Sun Belt Football Championship

The James Madison Dukes (+270) and Texas State Bobcats (+650) are the favorites to win the Sun Belt in 2025, according to FanDuel. Before you wager one of those two teams, or one of the other top contenders, let's dig into the odds.

2025 Sun Belt Championship Odds

James Madison Dukes (+270 to win the Sun Belt)

2024 Record: 9-4

9-4 2024 Points Per Game: 33.3

33.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.5

20.5 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 409.2

409.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 322.8

Texas State Bobcats (+650 to win the Sun Belt)

2024 Record: 8-5

8-5 2024 Points Per Game: 36.5

36.5 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.5

24.5 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 476.9

476.9 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 358.9

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (+700 to win the Sun Belt)

2024 Record: 10-4

10-4 2024 Points Per Game: 30.9

30.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.1

24.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 415.7

415.7 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 348.4

South Alabama Jaguars (+800 to win the Sun Belt)

2024 Record: 7-6

7-6 2024 Points Per Game: 34.4

34.4 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.2

25.2 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 441.8

441.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 393.5

Georgia Southern Eagles (+900 to win the Sun Belt)

2024 Record: 8-5

8-5 2024 Points Per Game: 28.0

28.0 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.6

27.6 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 366.3

366.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 428.7

Old Dominion Monarchs (+1100 to win the Sun Belt)

2024 Record: 5-7

5-7 2024 Points Per Game: 28.0

28.0 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.0

28.0 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 402.3

402.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 410.4

Troy Trojans (+1300 to win the Sun Belt)

2024 Record: 4-8

4-8 2024 Points Per Game: 26.0

26.0 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.4

28.4 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 370.2

370.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 366.9

Appalachian State Mountaineers (+1500 to win the Sun Belt)

2024 Record: 5-6

5-6 2024 Points Per Game: 26.6

26.6 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 32.9

32.9 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 426.7

426.7 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 412.5

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (+1700 to win the Sun Belt)

2024 Record: 6-7

6-7 2024 Points Per Game: 28.7

28.7 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 31.6

31.6 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 373.7

373.7 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 413.8

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (+2000 to win the Sun Belt)

2024 Record: 1-11

1-11 2024 Points Per Game: 15.3

15.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 37.8

37.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 283.8

283.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 449.2

Arkansas State Red Wolves (+2200 to win the Sun Belt)

2024 Record: 8-5

8-5 2024 Points Per Game: 25.8

25.8 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 32.2

32.2 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 384.4

384.4 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 462.1

Marshall Thundering Herd (+2500 to win the Sun Belt)

2024 Record: 10-3

10-3 2024 Points Per Game: 31.8

31.8 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.1

23.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 382.2

382.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 377.8

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks (+3500 to win the Sun Belt)

2024 Record: 5-7

5-7 2024 Points Per Game: 21.0

21.0 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 28.8

28.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 306.5

306.5 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 385.0

Georgia State Panthers (+4000 to win the Sun Belt)

2024 Record: 3-9

3-9 2024 Points Per Game: 23.8

23.8 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 33.8

33.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 389.0

389.0 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 418.7

Upcoming Sun Belt Games

Date/Time Favorite St. Francis (PA) Red Flash at Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 - Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Charlotte 49ers 7:00 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29 Appalachian State (-7.5) Mississippi State Bulldogs at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30 Mississippi State (-11.5) Old Dominion Monarchs at Indiana Hoosiers 2:30 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30 Indiana (-22.5) Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia Bulldogs 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30 Georgia (-39.5) Weber State Wildcats at James Madison Dukes 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30 - Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Virginia Cavaliers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30 Virginia (-12.5) View Full Table ChevronDown

