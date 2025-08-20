2025 Odds to Win MAC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 11:50 AM

Which team is the favorite to win the MAC in 2025? Toledo (+220) and Ohio (+350) are among the top contenders, with the rest of the top teams and their odds listed below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

2025 MAC Championship Odds

Toledo Rockets (+220 to win the MAC)

2024 Record: 8-5

8-5 2024 Points Per Game: 28.3

28.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.2

23.2 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 370.3

370.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 359.1

Ohio Bobcats (+350 to win the MAC)

2024 Record: 11-3

11-3 2024 Points Per Game: 29.3

29.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.1

18.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 405.6

405.6 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 303.9

Buffalo Bulls (+500 to win the MAC)

2024 Record: 9-4

9-4 2024 Points Per Game: 28.8

28.8 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.4

26.4 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 355.4

355.4 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 391.8

Miami (OH) RedHawks (+650 to win the MAC)

2024 Record: 9-5

9-5 2024 Points Per Game: 24.1

24.1 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.8

18.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 352.7

352.7 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 331.4

Bowling Green Falcons (+1300 to win the MAC)

2024 Record: 7-6

7-6 2024 Points Per Game: 27.1

27.1 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.6

21.6 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 377.8

377.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 333.3

Northern Illinois Huskies (+1300 to win the MAC)

2024 Record: 8-5

8-5 2024 Points Per Game: 24.5

24.5 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.5

18.5 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 382.2

382.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 284.9

Western Michigan Broncos (+1600 to win the MAC)

2024 Record: 6-7

6-7 2024 Points Per Game: 28.9

28.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 31.3

31.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 370.0

370.0 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 414.5

Central Michigan Chippewas (+2000 to win the MAC)

2024 Record: 4-8

4-8 2024 Points Per Game: 22.6

22.6 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.7

29.7 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 332.3

332.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 363.6

Eastern Michigan Eagles (+2000 to win the MAC)

2024 Record: 5-7

5-7 2024 Points Per Game: 25.9

25.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.9

27.9 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 377.8

377.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 384.2

UMass Minutemen (+5000 to win the MAC)

2024 Record: 2-10

2-10 2024 Points Per Game: 22.5

22.5 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 35.5

35.5 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 345.3

345.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 374.5

Ball State Cardinals (+5500 to win the MAC)

2024 Record: 3-9

3-9 2024 Points Per Game: 25.3

25.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 40.1

40.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 347.8

347.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 456.3

Kent State Golden Flashes (+30000 to win the MAC)

2024 Record: 0-12

0-12 2024 Points Per Game: 13.9

13.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 44.1

44.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 233.3

233.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 516.0

Bet on the MAC championship on FanDuel today!

Upcoming MAC Games

Date/Time Favorite Ohio Bobcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 Rutgers (-14.5) Lafayette Leopards at Bowling Green Falcons 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 - Wyoming Cowboys at Akron Zips 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 Wyoming (-7.5) Buffalo Bulls at Minnesota Golden Gophers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 Minnesota (-16.5) Miami (OH) RedHawks at Wisconsin Badgers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 Wisconsin (-17.5) Western Michigan Broncos at Michigan State Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29 Michigan State (-19.5) Central Michigan Chippewas at San Jose State Spartans 10:30 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29 San Jose State (-11.5) View Full Table ChevronDown

Check out even more in-depth MAC analysis on FanDuel Research.