2025 Odds to Win MAC Football Championship

2025 Odds to Win MAC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 11:50 AM

Which team is the favorite to win the MAC in 2025? Toledo (+220) and Ohio (+350) are among the top contenders, with the rest of the top teams and their odds listed below.

2025 MAC Championship Odds

Toledo Rockets (+220 to win the MAC)

  • 2024 Record: 8-5
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 28.3
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.2
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 370.3
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 359.1

Ohio Bobcats (+350 to win the MAC)

  • 2024 Record: 11-3
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 29.3
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.1
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 405.6
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 303.9

Buffalo Bulls (+500 to win the MAC)

  • 2024 Record: 9-4
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 28.8
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.4
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 355.4
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 391.8

Miami (OH) RedHawks (+650 to win the MAC)

  • 2024 Record: 9-5
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 24.1
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.8
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 352.7
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 331.4

Bowling Green Falcons (+1300 to win the MAC)

  • 2024 Record: 7-6
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 27.1
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.6
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 377.8
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 333.3

Northern Illinois Huskies (+1300 to win the MAC)

  • 2024 Record: 8-5
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 24.5
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.5
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 382.2
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 284.9

Western Michigan Broncos (+1600 to win the MAC)

  • 2024 Record: 6-7
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 28.9
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 31.3
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 370.0
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 414.5

Central Michigan Chippewas (+2000 to win the MAC)

  • 2024 Record: 4-8
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 22.6
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.7
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 332.3
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 363.6

Eastern Michigan Eagles (+2000 to win the MAC)

  • 2024 Record: 5-7
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 25.9
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.9
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 377.8
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 384.2

UMass Minutemen (+5000 to win the MAC)

  • 2024 Record: 2-10
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 22.5
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 35.5
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 345.3
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 374.5

Ball State Cardinals (+5500 to win the MAC)

  • 2024 Record: 3-9
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 25.3
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 40.1
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 347.8
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 456.3

Kent State Golden Flashes (+30000 to win the MAC)

  • 2024 Record: 0-12
  • 2024 Points Per Game: 13.9
  • 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 44.1
  • 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 233.3
  • 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 516.0

Upcoming MAC Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Ohio Bobcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28Rutgers (-14.5)
Lafayette Leopards at Bowling Green Falcons 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28-
Wyoming Cowboys at Akron Zips 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28Wyoming (-7.5)
Buffalo Bulls at Minnesota Golden Gophers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28Minnesota (-16.5)
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Wisconsin Badgers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28Wisconsin (-17.5)
Western Michigan Broncos at Michigan State Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29Michigan State (-19.5)
Central Michigan Chippewas at San Jose State Spartans10:30 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29San Jose State (-11.5)

