2025 Odds to Win CUSA Football Championship

Odds updated as of 11:50 AM

Looking to wager on the winner of CUSA in 2025? Liberty (+125) and Western Kentucky (+210) are among the favorites to bring home the title. For the rest of the top teams and their odds, keep scrolling.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

2025 CUSA Championship Odds

Liberty Flames (+125 to win the CUSA)

2024 Record: 8-4

8-4 2024 Points Per Game: 28.8

28.8 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.5

23.5 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 418.5

418.5 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 351.1

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (+210 to win the CUSA)

2024 Record: 8-6

8-6 2024 Points Per Game: 24.9

24.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.6

24.6 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 373.9

373.9 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397.2

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (+700 to win the CUSA)

2024 Record: 5-8

5-8 2024 Points Per Game: 20.9

20.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 21

21 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 334.2

334.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 308.4

Sam Houston Bearkats (+750 to win the CUSA)

2024 Record: 10-3

10-3 2024 Points Per Game: 23.8

23.8 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.5

20.5 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 347.9

347.9 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 321.5

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (+850 to win the CUSA)

2024 Record: 9-5

9-5 2024 Points Per Game: 36

36 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.1

26.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 441.4

441.4 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 393

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (+1000 to win the CUSA)

2024 Record: 3-9

3-9 2024 Points Per Game: 18.1

18.1 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 34.3

34.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 351.7

351.7 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 449.2

UTEP Miners (+1000 to win the CUSA)

2024 Record: 3-9

3-9 2024 Points Per Game: 19.5

19.5 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 32.3

32.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 320.8

320.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 402.5

Florida International Panthers (+1100 to win the CUSA)

2024 Record: 4-8

4-8 2024 Points Per Game: 26.3

26.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.8

25.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 350

350 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 370.9

New Mexico State Aggies (+1600 to win the CUSA)

2024 Record: 3-9

3-9 2024 Points Per Game: 21.6

21.6 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 36.3

36.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 322.3

322.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 446.8

Kennesaw State Owls (+2700 to win the CUSA)

2024 Record: 2-10

2-10 2024 Points Per Game: 16.5

16.5 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 31.2

31.2 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 250.8

250.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 413.2

Bet on the CUSA championship on FanDuel today!

Upcoming CUSA Games

Date/Time Favorite Sam Houston Bearkats at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 23 Western Kentucky (-10.5) Delaware State Hornets at Delaware Blue Hens 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 - Jacksonville State Gamecocks at UCF Knights 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 UCF (-16.5) Kennesaw State Owls at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 7:00 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29 Wake Forest (-17.5) Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Florida International Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29 - UNLV Rebels at Sam Houston Bearkats 9:30 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29 UNLV (-12.5) Maine Black Bears at Liberty Flames 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30 - View Full Table ChevronDown

Check out even more in-depth CUSA analysis on FanDuel Research.