2025 Odds to Win Big Ten Football Championship

Trying to find odds on the winner of the Big Ten? Then you've come to the right place. Ohio State (+190) and Penn State (+230) are the top two contenders, and we analyze the rest of the top teams later on in this piece.

2025 Big Ten Championship Odds

Ohio State Buckeyes (+190 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 14-2

14-2 2024 Points Per Game: 35.7

35.7 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 12.9

12.9 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 429.6

429.6 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 254.6

Penn State Nittany Lions (+230 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 13-3

13-3 2024 Points Per Game: 33.1

33.1 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 16.5

16.5 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 430.2

430.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 294.8

Oregon Ducks (+460 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 13-1

13-1 2024 Points Per Game: 34.9

34.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.4

19.4 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 437.4

437.4 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 316.1

Michigan Wolverines (+850 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 8-5

8-5 2024 Points Per Game: 22.0

22.0 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.9

19.9 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 286.2

286.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 307.0

USC Trojans (+1600 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 7-6

7-6 2024 Points Per Game: 30.2

30.2 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.1

24.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 437.2

437.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 377.1

Illinois Fighting Illini (+3000 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 10-3

10-3 2024 Points Per Game: 28.3

28.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.7

21.7 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 364.8

364.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 373.8

Nebraska Cornhuskers (+3000 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 7-6

7-6 2024 Points Per Game: 23.5

23.5 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.5

19.5 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 358.8

358.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 317.9

Indiana Hoosiers (+3500 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 11-2

11-2 2024 Points Per Game: 41.3

41.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 15.6

15.6 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 426.4

426.4 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 256.3

Iowa Hawkeyes (+3500 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 8-5

8-5 2024 Points Per Game: 27.7

27.7 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 17.8

17.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 328.8

328.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 318.5

Washington Huskies (+4500 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 6-7

6-7 2024 Points Per Game: 23.4

23.4 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.8

23.8 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 390.5

390.5 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.4

Michigan State Spartans (+10000 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 5-7

5-7 2024 Points Per Game: 19.3

19.3 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.1

26.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 334.2

334.2 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 332.3

Minnesota Golden Gophers (+12500 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 8-5

8-5 2024 Points Per Game: 26.2

26.2 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 16.9

16.9 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 337.8

337.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 285.7

Wisconsin Badgers (+15000 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 5-7

5-7 2024 Points Per Game: 22.6

22.6 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.1

23.1 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 350.3

350.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 342.7

UCLA Bruins (+15000 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 5-7

5-7 2024 Points Per Game: 18.4

18.4 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.3

25.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 328.8

328.8 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 340.8

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+20000 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 7-6

7-6 2024 Points Per Game: 28.9

28.9 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.4

25.4 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 382.7

382.7 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 394.7

Maryland Terrapins (+30000 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 4-8

4-8 2024 Points Per Game: 23.7

23.7 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.4

30.4 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 386.3

386.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 378.8

Northwestern Wildcats (+30000 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 4-8

4-8 2024 Points Per Game: 17.8

17.8 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 26.3

26.3 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 284.3

284.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 361.7

Purdue Boilermakers (+30000 to win the Big Ten)

2024 Record: 1-11

1-11 2024 Points Per Game: 15.8

15.8 2024 Points Allowed Per Game: 39.9

39.9 2024 Total Yards Per Game: 299.3

299.3 2024 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 451.6

Upcoming Big Ten Games

Date/Time Favorite Ohio Bobcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 Rutgers (-14.5) Buffalo Bulls at Minnesota Golden Gophers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 Minnesota (-16.5) Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Cincinnati Bearcats 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 Nebraska (-6.5) Miami (OH) RedHawks at Wisconsin Badgers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, Aug. 28 Wisconsin (-17.5) Western Michigan Broncos at Michigan State Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29 Michigan State (-19.5) Western Illinois Leathernecks at Illinois Fighting Illini 7:30 PM ET, Friday, Aug. 29 - Ball State Cardinals at Purdue Boilermakers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Aug. 30 Purdue (-17.5) View Full Table ChevronDown

