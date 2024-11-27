menu item
NCAAF

2024 Odds to Win SEC Football Championship

Data Skrive

2024 Odds to Win SEC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

To clinch the SEC this season, the Georgia Bulldogs (-145) and the Texas Longhorns (+160) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a full list of teams with the next best odds.

2024 SEC Championship Odds

Georgia (-145)

  • Record: 9-2
  • Conference Record: 6-2
  • Points Per Game: 33.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 18.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 426.9
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 311.7

Texas (+160)

  • Record: 10-1
  • Conference Record: 6-1
  • Points Per Game: 36.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 12.1
  • Total Yards Per Game: 449.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 247.5

Texas A&M (+800)

  • Record: 8-3
  • Conference Record: 5-2
  • Points Per Game: 32.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 21.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 417.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 356.1

Recent SEC Results

Date
Venue
Florida 24 Ole Miss 17Nov. 23Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Georgia 59 UMass 21Nov. 23Sanford Stadium
Tennessee 56 UTEP 0Nov. 23Neyland Stadium
Texas 31 Kentucky 14Nov. 23DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
Missouri 39 Mississippi State 20Nov. 23Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
LSU 24 Vanderbilt 17Nov. 23Tiger Stadium
Arkansas 35 Louisiana Tech 14Nov. 23Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Upcoming SEC Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels 3:30 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29Ole Miss (-26.5)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Georgia Bulldogs 7:30 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29Georgia (-19.5)
South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Clemson (-2.5)
Louisville Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Louisville (-3.5)
Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Tennessee (-10.5)
Auburn Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Alabama (-11.5)
Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Missouri (-3.5)

