2024 Odds to Win SEC Football Championship

To clinch the SEC this season, the Georgia Bulldogs (-145) and the Texas Longhorns (+160) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a full list of teams with the next best odds.

2024 SEC Championship Odds

Georgia (-145)

Record: 9-2

9-2 Conference Record: 6-2

6-2 Points Per Game: 33.2

33.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.5

18.5 Total Yards Per Game: 426.9

426.9 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 311.7

Texas (+160)

Record: 10-1

10-1 Conference Record: 6-1

6-1 Points Per Game: 36.5

36.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 12.1

12.1 Total Yards Per Game: 449.3

449.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 247.5

Texas A&M (+800)

Record: 8-3

8-3 Conference Record: 5-2

5-2 Points Per Game: 32.5

32.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.5

21.5 Total Yards Per Game: 417.5

417.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 356.1

Recent SEC Results

Date Venue Florida 24 Ole Miss 17 Nov. 23 Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Georgia 59 UMass 21 Nov. 23 Sanford Stadium Tennessee 56 UTEP 0 Nov. 23 Neyland Stadium Texas 31 Kentucky 14 Nov. 23 DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Missouri 39 Mississippi State 20 Nov. 23 Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field LSU 24 Vanderbilt 17 Nov. 23 Tiger Stadium Arkansas 35 Louisiana Tech 14 Nov. 23 Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium View Full Table ChevronDown

