NCAAF
2024 Odds to Win SEC Football Championship
Odds updated as of 5:29 AM
To clinch the SEC this season, the Georgia Bulldogs (-145) and the Texas Longhorns (+160) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a full list of teams with the next best odds.
2024 SEC Championship Odds
Georgia (-145)
- Record: 9-2
- Conference Record: 6-2
- Points Per Game: 33.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 18.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 426.9
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 311.7
Texas (+160)
- Record: 10-1
- Conference Record: 6-1
- Points Per Game: 36.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 12.1
- Total Yards Per Game: 449.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 247.5
Texas A&M (+800)
- Record: 8-3
- Conference Record: 5-2
- Points Per Game: 32.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 21.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 417.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 356.1
Recent SEC Results
Date
Venue
|Florida 24 Ole Miss 17
|Nov. 23
|Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
|Georgia 59 UMass 21
|Nov. 23
|Sanford Stadium
|Tennessee 56 UTEP 0
|Nov. 23
|Neyland Stadium
|Texas 31 Kentucky 14
|Nov. 23
|DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
|Missouri 39 Mississippi State 20
|Nov. 23
|Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
|LSU 24 Vanderbilt 17
|Nov. 23
|Tiger Stadium
|Arkansas 35 Louisiana Tech 14
|Nov. 23
|Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Upcoming SEC Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels
|3:30 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29
|Ole Miss (-26.5)
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Georgia Bulldogs
|7:30 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29
|Georgia (-19.5)
|South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Clemson (-2.5)
|Louisville Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Louisville (-3.5)
|Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Tennessee (-10.5)
|Auburn Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Alabama (-11.5)
|Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Missouri (-3.5)