NCAAF

2024 Odds to Win CUSA Football Championship

Data Skrive

2024 Odds to Win CUSA Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

At -160 and +280, respectively, Jacksonville State and Liberty are the two favorites to win CUSA in 2024. Before placing a bet on CUSA winner, let's take a look at the full list of contenders along with their odds.

2024 CUSA Championship Odds

Jacksonville State (-160)

  • Record: 8-3
  • Conference Record: 7-0
  • Points Per Game: 37.1
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 27.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 444.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 396.3

Liberty (+280)

  • Record: 8-2
  • Conference Record: 5-2
  • Points Per Game: 32.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 23.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 451.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 352.1

Western Kentucky (+650)

  • Record: 7-4
  • Conference Record: 5-2
  • Points Per Game: 27.4
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 22.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 387.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 388.8

Sam Houston (+950)

  • Record: 8-3
  • Conference Record: 5-2
  • Points Per Game: 23.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 20.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 356.6
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 320.5

Middle Tennessee (+2600)

  • Record: 3-8
  • Conference Record: 2-5
  • Points Per Game: 17.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 34.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 349.4
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 447.9

Louisiana Tech (+4200)

  • Record: 4-7
  • Conference Record: 3-4
  • Points Per Game: 21.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 22.4
  • Total Yards Per Game: 334.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 316.1

UTEP (+5500)

  • Record: 2-9
  • Conference Record: 2-5
  • Points Per Game: 17.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 32.1
  • Total Yards Per Game: 322.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 389.7

New Mexico State (+5500)

  • Record: 3-8
  • Conference Record: 2-5
  • Points Per Game: 20.4
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 35.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 302.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 460.4

Florida International (+10000)

  • Record: 3-8
  • Conference Record: 2-5
  • Points Per Game: 25.5
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 25.9
  • Total Yards Per Game: 339.7
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 370.4

Recent CUSA Results

Date
Venue
Jacksonville State 21 Sam Houston 11Nov. 23Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
Tennessee 56 UTEP 0Nov. 23Neyland Stadium
Arkansas 35 Louisiana Tech 14Nov. 23Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
New Mexico State 36 Middle Tennessee 21Nov. 23Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
Kennesaw State 27 Florida International 26Nov. 23Fifth Third Stadium
Liberty 38 Western Kentucky 21Nov. 23Williams Stadium (VA)

Upcoming CUSA Games

Date/Time
Favorite
Liberty Flames at Sam Houston Bearkats 3:30 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29Liberty (-3.5)
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Florida International Panthers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Florida International (-8.5)
UTEP Miners at New Mexico State Aggies 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30New Mexico State (-2.5)
Kennesaw State Owls at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Louisiana Tech (-12.5)
Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30Western Kentucky (-1.5)

