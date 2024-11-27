NCAAF
2024 Odds to Win CUSA Football Championship
Odds updated as of 5:29 AM
At -160 and +280, respectively, Jacksonville State and Liberty are the two favorites to win CUSA in 2024. Before placing a bet on CUSA winner, let's take a look at the full list of contenders along with their odds.
2024 CUSA Championship Odds
Jacksonville State (-160)
- Record: 8-3
- Conference Record: 7-0
- Points Per Game: 37.1
- Points Allowed Per Game: 27.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 444.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 396.3
Liberty (+280)
- Record: 8-2
- Conference Record: 5-2
- Points Per Game: 32.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 451.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 352.1
Western Kentucky (+650)
- Record: 7-4
- Conference Record: 5-2
- Points Per Game: 27.4
- Points Allowed Per Game: 22.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 387.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 388.8
Sam Houston (+950)
- Record: 8-3
- Conference Record: 5-2
- Points Per Game: 23.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 20.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 356.6
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 320.5
Middle Tennessee (+2600)
- Record: 3-8
- Conference Record: 2-5
- Points Per Game: 17.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 34.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 349.4
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 447.9
Louisiana Tech (+4200)
- Record: 4-7
- Conference Record: 3-4
- Points Per Game: 21.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 22.4
- Total Yards Per Game: 334.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 316.1
UTEP (+5500)
- Record: 2-9
- Conference Record: 2-5
- Points Per Game: 17.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 32.1
- Total Yards Per Game: 322.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 389.7
New Mexico State (+5500)
- Record: 3-8
- Conference Record: 2-5
- Points Per Game: 20.4
- Points Allowed Per Game: 35.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 302.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 460.4
Florida International (+10000)
- Record: 3-8
- Conference Record: 2-5
- Points Per Game: 25.5
- Points Allowed Per Game: 25.9
- Total Yards Per Game: 339.7
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 370.4
Recent CUSA Results
Date
Venue
|Jacksonville State 21 Sam Houston 11
|Nov. 23
|Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
|Tennessee 56 UTEP 0
|Nov. 23
|Neyland Stadium
|Arkansas 35 Louisiana Tech 14
|Nov. 23
|Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
|New Mexico State 36 Middle Tennessee 21
|Nov. 23
|Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
|Kennesaw State 27 Florida International 26
|Nov. 23
|Fifth Third Stadium
|Liberty 38 Western Kentucky 21
|Nov. 23
|Williams Stadium (VA)
Upcoming CUSA Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|Liberty Flames at Sam Houston Bearkats
|3:30 PM ET, Friday, Nov. 29
|Liberty (-3.5)
|Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Florida International Panthers
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Florida International (-8.5)
|UTEP Miners at New Mexico State Aggies
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|New Mexico State (-2.5)
|Kennesaw State Owls at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Louisiana Tech (-12.5)
|Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, Nov. 30
|Western Kentucky (-1.5)