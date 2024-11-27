2024 Odds to Win CUSA Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:29 AM

At -160 and +280, respectively, Jacksonville State and Liberty are the two favorites to win CUSA in 2024. Before placing a bet on CUSA winner, let's take a look at the full list of contenders along with their odds.

2024 CUSA Championship Odds

Jacksonville State (-160)

Record: 8-3

8-3 Conference Record: 7-0

7-0 Points Per Game: 37.1

37.1 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.7

27.7 Total Yards Per Game: 444.3

444.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 396.3

Liberty (+280)

Record: 8-2

8-2 Conference Record: 5-2

5-2 Points Per Game: 32.0

32.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.6

23.6 Total Yards Per Game: 451.8

451.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 352.1

Western Kentucky (+650)

Record: 7-4

7-4 Conference Record: 5-2

5-2 Points Per Game: 27.4

27.4 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.6

22.6 Total Yards Per Game: 387.5

387.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 388.8

Sam Houston (+950)

Record: 8-3

8-3 Conference Record: 5-2

5-2 Points Per Game: 23.5

23.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.2

20.2 Total Yards Per Game: 356.6

356.6 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 320.5

Middle Tennessee (+2600)

Record: 3-8

3-8 Conference Record: 2-5

2-5 Points Per Game: 17.5

17.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 34.2

34.2 Total Yards Per Game: 349.4

349.4 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 447.9

Louisiana Tech (+4200)

Record: 4-7

4-7 Conference Record: 3-4

3-4 Points Per Game: 21.2

21.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.4

22.4 Total Yards Per Game: 334.8

334.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 316.1

UTEP (+5500)

Record: 2-9

2-9 Conference Record: 2-5

2-5 Points Per Game: 17.5

17.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 32.1

32.1 Total Yards Per Game: 322.8

322.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 389.7

New Mexico State (+5500)

Record: 3-8

3-8 Conference Record: 2-5

2-5 Points Per Game: 20.4

20.4 Points Allowed Per Game: 35.7

35.7 Total Yards Per Game: 302.3

302.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 460.4

Florida International (+10000)

Record: 3-8

3-8 Conference Record: 2-5

2-5 Points Per Game: 25.5

25.5 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.9

25.9 Total Yards Per Game: 339.7

339.7 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 370.4

Recent CUSA Results

Date Venue Jacksonville State 21 Sam Houston 11 Nov. 23 Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium Tennessee 56 UTEP 0 Nov. 23 Neyland Stadium Arkansas 35 Louisiana Tech 14 Nov. 23 Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium New Mexico State 36 Middle Tennessee 21 Nov. 23 Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium Kennesaw State 27 Florida International 26 Nov. 23 Fifth Third Stadium Liberty 38 Western Kentucky 21 Nov. 23 Williams Stadium (VA)

Upcoming CUSA Games