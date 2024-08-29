2024-25 College Football Playoff Format Printable Bracket

The College Football Playoff has a new format this year that offers more fan bases the opportunity to root for their favorite team in the postseason.

Starting this year, 12 schools will move onto the College Football Playoff instead of the previous 4-team structure.

For a look at the new format, download our printable 2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket below:

Download the printable bracket here.

2024-25 College Football Playoff Odds

What school do you think will make it all the way this season? You can check out each team's odds to make the 2024-25 College Football Playoff at FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Make The 2024-25 College Football Playoff FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Ohio State -650 Georgia -550 Oregon -360 Texas -220 Notre Dame -170 Ole Miss -145 Penn State -145 View Full Table

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.