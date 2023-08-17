2023 Odds to Win Big 12 Football Championship
Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 5:37 AM
To win the Big 12 this season, the Oklahoma Sooners (+110) and the Texas Longhorns (+120) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a full breakdown of teams with the next best odds.
2023 Big 12 Championship Odds
Oklahoma (+110)
- Record: 6-0
- Conference Record: 3-0
- Points Per Game: 45.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 14.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 506.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 353.7
Texas (+120)
- Record: 5-1
- Conference Record: 2-1
- Points Per Game: 35.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 16.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 486.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 323.3
Kansas State (+1600)
- Record: 3-2
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 35.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 20.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 460.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 352.4
Kansas (+2500)
- Record: 5-1
- Conference Record: 2-1
- Points Per Game: 36.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 25.5
- Total Yards Per Game: 433.7
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 369.8
West Virginia (+3000)
- Record: 4-1
- Conference Record: 2-0
- Points Per Game: 26.4
- Points Allowed Per Game: 19.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 347.4
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 335.4
Texas Tech (+3500)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 2-1
- Points Per Game: 34.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 398.3
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 370.0
Oklahoma State (+6600)
- Record: 3-2
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 23.4
- Points Allowed Per Game: 23.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 357.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 371.4
Iowa State (+6600)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 2-1
- Points Per Game: 21.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 21.7
- Total Yards Per Game: 323.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 348.5
TCU (+8000)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 1-2
- Points Per Game: 31.3
- Points Allowed Per Game: 22.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 472.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 367.7
BYU (+8000)
- Record: 4-1
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 31.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 22.4
- Total Yards Per Game: 318.6
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 360.8
Cincinnati (+12500)
- Record: 2-3
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 30.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 24.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 490.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.4
Baylor (+20000)
- Record: 2-4
- Conference Record: 1-2
- Points Per Game: 21.7
- Points Allowed Per Game: 30.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 401.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 389.8
Houston (+30000)
- Record: 2-3
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 27.4
- Points Allowed Per Game: 29.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 414.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 405.8
UCF (+50000)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 0-3
- Points Per Game: 35.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 27.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 516.7
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 387.3
Recent Big 12 Results
Date
Venue
|Oklahoma State 29 Kansas State 21
|October 6
|Boone Pickens Stadium
|Oklahoma 34 Texas 30
|October 7
|Cotton Bowl
|Kansas 51 UCF 22
|October 7
|David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
|Texas Tech 39 Baylor 14
|October 7
|McLane Stadium
|Iowa State 27 TCU 14
|October 7
|Jack Trice Stadium
Upcoming Big 12 Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|West Virginia (-2.5)
|Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Cincinnati (-5)
|BYU Cougars at TCU Horned Frogs
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|TCU (-6)
|Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Kansas (-3)
|Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Texas Tech (-1.5)