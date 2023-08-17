FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
NCAAF

2023 Odds to Win Big 12 Football Championship

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 5:37 AM

To win the Big 12 this season, the Oklahoma Sooners (+110) and the Texas Longhorns (+120) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a full breakdown of teams with the next best odds.

2023 Big 12 Championship Odds

Oklahoma (+110)

  • Record: 6-0
  • Conference Record: 3-0
  • Points Per Game: 45.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 14.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 506.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 353.7

Texas (+120)

  • Record: 5-1
  • Conference Record: 2-1
  • Points Per Game: 35.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 16.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 486.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 323.3

Kansas State (+1600)

  • Record: 3-2
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 35.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 20.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 460.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 352.4

Kansas (+2500)

  • Record: 5-1
  • Conference Record: 2-1
  • Points Per Game: 36.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 25.5
  • Total Yards Per Game: 433.7
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 369.8

West Virginia (+3000)

  • Record: 4-1
  • Conference Record: 2-0
  • Points Per Game: 26.4
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 19.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 347.4
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 335.4

Texas Tech (+3500)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 2-1
  • Points Per Game: 34.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 23.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 398.3
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 370.0

Oklahoma State (+6600)

  • Record: 3-2
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 23.4
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 23.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 357.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 371.4

Iowa State (+6600)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 2-1
  • Points Per Game: 21.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 21.7
  • Total Yards Per Game: 323.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 348.5

TCU (+8000)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 1-2
  • Points Per Game: 31.3
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 22.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 472.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 367.7

BYU (+8000)

  • Record: 4-1
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 31.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 22.4
  • Total Yards Per Game: 318.6
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 360.8

Cincinnati (+12500)

  • Record: 2-3
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 30.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 24.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 490.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.4

Baylor (+20000)

  • Record: 2-4
  • Conference Record: 1-2
  • Points Per Game: 21.7
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 30.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 401.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 389.8

Houston (+30000)

  • Record: 2-3
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 27.4
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 29.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 414.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 405.8

UCF (+50000)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 0-3
  • Points Per Game: 35.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 27.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 516.7
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 387.3

Recent Big 12 Results

Date
Venue
Oklahoma State 29 Kansas State 21October 6Boone Pickens Stadium
Oklahoma 34 Texas 30October 7Cotton Bowl
Kansas 51 UCF 22October 7David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Texas Tech 39 Baylor 14October 7McLane Stadium
Iowa State 27 TCU 14October 7Jack Trice Stadium

Upcoming Big 12 Games

Date/Time
Favorite
West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 12West Virginia (-2.5)
Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Cincinnati (-5)
BYU Cougars at TCU Horned Frogs 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14TCU (-6)
Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Kansas (-3)
Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Texas Tech (-1.5)