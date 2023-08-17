2023 Odds to Win Big 12 Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:37 AM

To win the Big 12 this season, the Oklahoma Sooners (+110) and the Texas Longhorns (+120) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a full breakdown of teams with the next best odds.

2023 Big 12 Championship Odds

Oklahoma (+110)

Record: 6-0

6-0 Conference Record: 3-0

3-0 Points Per Game: 45.2

45.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 14.0

14.0 Total Yards Per Game: 506.0

506.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 353.7

Texas (+120)

Record: 5-1

5-1 Conference Record: 2-1

2-1 Points Per Game: 35.0

35.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 16.3

16.3 Total Yards Per Game: 486.5

486.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 323.3

Kansas State (+1600)

Record: 3-2

3-2 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 35.8

35.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 20.6

20.6 Total Yards Per Game: 460.2

460.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 352.4

Kansas (+2500)

Record: 5-1

5-1 Conference Record: 2-1

2-1 Points Per Game: 36.0

36.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.5

25.5 Total Yards Per Game: 433.7

433.7 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 369.8

West Virginia (+3000)

Record: 4-1

4-1 Conference Record: 2-0

2-0 Points Per Game: 26.4

26.4 Points Allowed Per Game: 19.0

19.0 Total Yards Per Game: 347.4

347.4 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 335.4

Texas Tech (+3500)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 2-1

2-1 Points Per Game: 34.2

34.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.0

23.0 Total Yards Per Game: 398.3

398.3 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 370.0

Oklahoma State (+6600)

Record: 3-2

3-2 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 23.4

23.4 Points Allowed Per Game: 23.2

23.2 Total Yards Per Game: 357.2

357.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 371.4

Iowa State (+6600)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 2-1

2-1 Points Per Game: 21.8

21.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.7

21.7 Total Yards Per Game: 323.0

323.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 348.5

TCU (+8000)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 1-2

1-2 Points Per Game: 31.3

31.3 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.0

22.0 Total Yards Per Game: 472.5

472.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 367.7

BYU (+8000)

Record: 4-1

4-1 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 31.0

31.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 22.4

22.4 Total Yards Per Game: 318.6

318.6 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 360.8

Cincinnati (+12500)

Record: 2-3

2-3 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 30.0

30.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 24.0

24.0 Total Yards Per Game: 490.0

490.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.4

Baylor (+20000)

Record: 2-4

2-4 Conference Record: 1-2

1-2 Points Per Game: 21.7

21.7 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.2

30.2 Total Yards Per Game: 401.0

401.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 389.8

Houston (+30000)

Record: 2-3

2-3 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 27.4

27.4 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.8

29.8 Total Yards Per Game: 414.0

414.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 405.8

UCF (+50000)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 0-3

0-3 Points Per Game: 35.0

35.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.8

27.8 Total Yards Per Game: 516.7

516.7 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 387.3

Recent Big 12 Results

Date Venue Oklahoma State 29 Kansas State 21 October 6 Boone Pickens Stadium Oklahoma 34 Texas 30 October 7 Cotton Bowl Kansas 51 UCF 22 October 7 David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) Texas Tech 39 Baylor 14 October 7 McLane Stadium Iowa State 27 TCU 14 October 7 Jack Trice Stadium

Upcoming Big 12 Games