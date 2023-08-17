FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Odds to Win AAC Football Championship

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 Odds to Win AAC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:37 AM

To clinch the AAC this season, the SMU Mustangs (+210) and the Tulane Green Wave (+210) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a full list of teams with the next best odds.

2023 AAC Championship Odds

SMU (+210)

  • Record: 3-2
  • Conference Record: 1-0
  • Points Per Game: 33.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 18.4
  • Total Yards Per Game: 433.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 315.6

Tulane (+210)

  • Record: 4-1
  • Conference Record: 1-0
  • Points Per Game: 29.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 17.4
  • Total Yards Per Game: 389.6
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 319.8

Memphis (+525)

  • Record: 4-1
  • Conference Record: 1-0
  • Points Per Game: 36.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 21.4
  • Total Yards Per Game: 439.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 362.8

UTSA (+600)

  • Record: 2-3
  • Conference Record: 1-0
  • Points Per Game: 25.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 29.2
  • Total Yards Per Game: 392.6
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 414.4

Florida Atlantic (+1400)

  • Record: 2-3
  • Conference Record: 1-0
  • Points Per Game: 20.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 25.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 340.4
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 393.6

South Florida (+1800)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 2-1
  • Points Per Game: 31.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 32.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 441.5
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 433.0

Rice (+3000)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 32.7
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 30.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 395.7
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397.8

Tulsa (+3500)

  • Record: 3-3
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 26.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 29.3
  • Total Yards Per Game: 386.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 399.3

North Texas (+5000)

  • Record: 2-3
  • Conference Record: 0-1
  • Points Per Game: 33.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 39.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 467.6
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 481.6

UAB (+5000)

  • Record: 2-4
  • Conference Record: 1-1
  • Points Per Game: 31.8
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 35.8
  • Total Yards Per Game: 449.8
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 439.8

Charlotte (+8000)

  • Record: 1-4
  • Conference Record: 0-1
  • Points Per Game: 18.4
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 27.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 311.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 404.8

East Carolina (+10000)

  • Record: 1-4
  • Conference Record: 0-1
  • Points Per Game: 21.0
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 25.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 300.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.6

Navy (+10000)

  • Record: 2-3
  • Conference Record: 1-2
  • Points Per Game: 21.6
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 27.6
  • Total Yards Per Game: 349.0
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397.4

Temple (+10000)

  • Record: 2-4
  • Conference Record: 0-2
  • Points Per Game: 23.2
  • Points Allowed Per Game: 34.0
  • Total Yards Per Game: 386.2
  • Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 423.7

Recent AAC Results

Date
Venue
UTSA 49 Temple 34October 7Lincoln Financial Field
Navy 27 North Texas 24October 7Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
UAB 56 South Florida 35October 7Protective Stadium
UConn 38 Rice 31October 7Rice Stadium
Florida Atlantic 20 Tulsa 17October 7FAU Stadium

Upcoming AAC Games

Date/Time
Favorite
SMU Mustangs at East Carolina Pirates 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 12SMU (-11.5)
Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers 7:00 PM ET, Friday, October 13Tulane (-4.5)
Temple Owls at North Texas Mean Green12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14North Texas (-4.5)
Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14Navy (-3.5)
Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14South Florida (-2.5)
UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14UTSA (-9.5)