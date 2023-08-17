2023 Odds to Win AAC Football Championship

Odds updated as of 5:37 AM

To clinch the AAC this season, the SMU Mustangs (+210) and the Tulane Green Wave (+210) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a full list of teams with the next best odds.

2023 AAC Championship Odds

SMU (+210)

Record: 3-2

3-2 Conference Record: 1-0

1-0 Points Per Game: 33.8

33.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 18.4

18.4 Total Yards Per Game: 433.8

433.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 315.6

Tulane (+210)

Record: 4-1

4-1 Conference Record: 1-0

1-0 Points Per Game: 29.8

29.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 17.4

17.4 Total Yards Per Game: 389.6

389.6 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 319.8

Memphis (+525)

Record: 4-1

4-1 Conference Record: 1-0

1-0 Points Per Game: 36.6

36.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 21.4

21.4 Total Yards Per Game: 439.0

439.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 362.8

UTSA (+600)

Record: 2-3

2-3 Conference Record: 1-0

1-0 Points Per Game: 25.2

25.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.2

29.2 Total Yards Per Game: 392.6

392.6 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 414.4

Florida Atlantic (+1400)

Record: 2-3

2-3 Conference Record: 1-0

1-0 Points Per Game: 20.6

20.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.0

25.0 Total Yards Per Game: 340.4

340.4 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 393.6

South Florida (+1800)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 2-1

2-1 Points Per Game: 31.0

31.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 32.8

32.8 Total Yards Per Game: 441.5

441.5 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 433.0

Rice (+3000)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 32.7

32.7 Points Allowed Per Game: 30.3

30.3 Total Yards Per Game: 395.7

395.7 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397.8

Tulsa (+3500)

Record: 3-3

3-3 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 26.0

26.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 29.3

29.3 Total Yards Per Game: 386.2

386.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 399.3

North Texas (+5000)

Record: 2-3

2-3 Conference Record: 0-1

0-1 Points Per Game: 33.8

33.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 39.8

39.8 Total Yards Per Game: 467.6

467.6 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 481.6

UAB (+5000)

Record: 2-4

2-4 Conference Record: 1-1

1-1 Points Per Game: 31.8

31.8 Points Allowed Per Game: 35.8

35.8 Total Yards Per Game: 449.8

449.8 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 439.8

Charlotte (+8000)

Record: 1-4

1-4 Conference Record: 0-1

0-1 Points Per Game: 18.4

18.4 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.6

27.6 Total Yards Per Game: 311.2

311.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 404.8

East Carolina (+10000)

Record: 1-4

1-4 Conference Record: 0-1

0-1 Points Per Game: 21.0

21.0 Points Allowed Per Game: 25.6

25.6 Total Yards Per Game: 300.2

300.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.6

Navy (+10000)

Record: 2-3

2-3 Conference Record: 1-2

1-2 Points Per Game: 21.6

21.6 Points Allowed Per Game: 27.6

27.6 Total Yards Per Game: 349.0

349.0 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397.4

Temple (+10000)

Record: 2-4

2-4 Conference Record: 0-2

0-2 Points Per Game: 23.2

23.2 Points Allowed Per Game: 34.0

34.0 Total Yards Per Game: 386.2

386.2 Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 423.7

Recent AAC Results

Date Venue UTSA 49 Temple 34 October 7 Lincoln Financial Field Navy 27 North Texas 24 October 7 Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium UAB 56 South Florida 35 October 7 Protective Stadium UConn 38 Rice 31 October 7 Rice Stadium Florida Atlantic 20 Tulsa 17 October 7 FAU Stadium

Upcoming AAC Games