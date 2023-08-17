2023 Odds to Win AAC Football Championship
To clinch the AAC this season, the SMU Mustangs (+210) and the Tulane Green Wave (+210) are among the top contenders. Below, you can find a full list of teams with the next best odds.
2023 AAC Championship Odds
SMU (+210)
- Record: 3-2
- Conference Record: 1-0
- Points Per Game: 33.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 18.4
- Total Yards Per Game: 433.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 315.6
Tulane (+210)
- Record: 4-1
- Conference Record: 1-0
- Points Per Game: 29.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 17.4
- Total Yards Per Game: 389.6
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 319.8
Memphis (+525)
- Record: 4-1
- Conference Record: 1-0
- Points Per Game: 36.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 21.4
- Total Yards Per Game: 439.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 362.8
UTSA (+600)
- Record: 2-3
- Conference Record: 1-0
- Points Per Game: 25.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 29.2
- Total Yards Per Game: 392.6
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 414.4
Florida Atlantic (+1400)
- Record: 2-3
- Conference Record: 1-0
- Points Per Game: 20.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 25.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 340.4
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 393.6
South Florida (+1800)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 2-1
- Points Per Game: 31.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 32.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 441.5
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 433.0
Rice (+3000)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 32.7
- Points Allowed Per Game: 30.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 395.7
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397.8
Tulsa (+3500)
- Record: 3-3
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 26.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 29.3
- Total Yards Per Game: 386.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 399.3
North Texas (+5000)
- Record: 2-3
- Conference Record: 0-1
- Points Per Game: 33.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 39.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 467.6
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 481.6
UAB (+5000)
- Record: 2-4
- Conference Record: 1-1
- Points Per Game: 31.8
- Points Allowed Per Game: 35.8
- Total Yards Per Game: 449.8
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 439.8
Charlotte (+8000)
- Record: 1-4
- Conference Record: 0-1
- Points Per Game: 18.4
- Points Allowed Per Game: 27.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 311.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 404.8
East Carolina (+10000)
- Record: 1-4
- Conference Record: 0-1
- Points Per Game: 21.0
- Points Allowed Per Game: 25.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 300.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 328.6
Navy (+10000)
- Record: 2-3
- Conference Record: 1-2
- Points Per Game: 21.6
- Points Allowed Per Game: 27.6
- Total Yards Per Game: 349.0
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 397.4
Temple (+10000)
- Record: 2-4
- Conference Record: 0-2
- Points Per Game: 23.2
- Points Allowed Per Game: 34.0
- Total Yards Per Game: 386.2
- Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 423.7
Recent AAC Results
Date
Venue
|UTSA 49 Temple 34
|October 7
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Navy 27 North Texas 24
|October 7
|Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
|UAB 56 South Florida 35
|October 7
|Protective Stadium
|UConn 38 Rice 31
|October 7
|Rice Stadium
|Florida Atlantic 20 Tulsa 17
|October 7
|FAU Stadium
Upcoming AAC Games
Date/Time
Favorite
|SMU Mustangs at East Carolina Pirates
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, October 12
|SMU (-11.5)
|Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, October 13
|Tulane (-4.5)
|Temple Owls at North Texas Mean Green
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|North Texas (-4.5)
|Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|Navy (-3.5)
|Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|South Florida (-2.5)
|UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|UTSA (-9.5)