2025 College Basketball March Tournament Locations: Where Does Each Region Play?

March is the pinnacle of college basketball, with teams from all over the country battling it out to be named National Champions. Intense matchups take place across arenas nationwide.

The men's and women's tournament have some differences in format, including the way the game locations are determined. Read below for more information about where this year's tournament games will take place for each round.

Men's College Basketball Tournament Locations

First Round and Second Round

The locations for the Round of 64 and Round of 32 are predetermined. These are:

Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY

Amica Mutual Pavilion - Providence, RI

Intrust Bank Arena - Wichita, KS

Ball Arena - Denver, CO

Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH

Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

Regional Semifinals and Regional Finals

The locations for the Round of 16 and Round of 8 are:

Prudential Center - Newark, NJ (East Region)

Chase Center - San Francisco, CA (West Region)

State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA (South Region)

Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN (Midwest Region)

National Semifinals and National Championship

The National Semifinals and Championship are hosted at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.

Women's College Basketball Tournament Locations

First and Second Round

For the first two rounds of the tournament, the Top 16 seeds host the games. The locations are:

Purcell Pavilion - South Bend, IN

Memorial Coliseum - Lexington, KY

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

Schollmaier Arena - Fort Worth, TX

Foster Pavilion - Waco, TX

Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

Cameron Indoor Stadium - Durham, NC

Pauley Pavilion - Los Angeles, CA

Lloyd Noble Center - Norman, OK

Gampel Pavillon - Storrs, CT

XFINITY Center - College Park, MD

Reynolds Coliseum - Raleigh, NC

Carmichael Arena - Chapel Hill, NC

Galen Center - Los Angeles, CA

Moody Center - Austin, TX

Pete Maravich Assembly Center - Baton Rouge, LA

Regional Semifinals and Regional Finals

These are the locations for the Round of 16 and Round of 8:

Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL (Regional 2 and 3)

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena - Spokane, WA (Regional 1 and 4)

National Semifinals and National Championship

The National Semifinals and Championship are hosted at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

