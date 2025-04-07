FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - April 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - April 7

On Monday, there is one game on the calendar involving a Top 25 team in the AP Poll, and it's a matchup between No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Florida at 8:50 p.m. ET. Find our pick and prediction for this contest in the article below.

If you're looking for additional betting information for today in March Madness, we have you covered with odds for all the important matchups.

Houston vs. Florida

  • Matchup: No. 3 Florida Gators vs. No. 2 Houston Cougars
  • Projected Winner: Florida (51.51% win probability)
  • Spread: Florida (-1.5)
  • Time: 8:50 p.m. ET
  • Date: April 8
  • TV Channel: CBS

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

