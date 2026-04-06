Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - April 6

There is one game on Monday's schedule that involves a team ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, as No. 3 Michigan is clashing with No. 7 UConn, with the opening tip at 8:50 p.m. ET. In the article below, we provide our pick and prediction for this matchup.

Here is what you need to know in terms of the betting odds for today in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan vs. UConn

Matchup: No. 7 UConn Huskies vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

No. 7 UConn Huskies vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (63.14% win probability)

Michigan (63.14% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-7.5)

Michigan (-7.5) Time: 8:50 p.m. ET

8:50 p.m. ET Date: April 7

April 7 TV Channel: TBS

Bet on Michigan vs. UConn with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!