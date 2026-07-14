MLB All-Star Game Predictions: 2 Best Bets and Picks for Today's MLB All Star Game

MLB All-Star Game Picks

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game takes place at 8 p.m. ET tonight at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. It'll be a showcase for the game's best players, and here are the starting lineups for each side:

2026 All-Star game lineups have been announced! pic.twitter.com/6PoDCKEZGT — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 13, 2026

All-Star games can be difficult to bet for a few reasons, chief among them being how volatile playing time can be for all of the participants, but let's dive into the MLB All-Star Game betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and see if we can find some winners.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after this article is published.

MLB All-Star Game Picks and Predictions

Junior Caminero has a really tough first-inning assignment against Cristopher Sanchez, but Caminero to record at least two bases is my favorite prop bet of the night.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Junior Caminero +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

As good as Sanchez is, Caminero rakes versus lefties. With the platoon advantage this season, Caminero owns a .439 wOBA and 50.7% hard-hit rate. Giddy up.

Caminero is hitting fourth in the lineup, so there’s a chance he gets three plate appearances. Last year, each of the first six hitters in the AL lineup went to the plate three times.

One of the game’s elite bats and with potentially three plate appearances on tap, Caminero can notch two-plus bases tonight.

Pitching tends to dominate the All-Star Game, especially in recent years.

Total Runs Under Jul 15 12:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Here are the total runs over the last nine All-Star Games -- 8, 5, 5, 7, 7, 14, 3, 6 and 12. The total has surpassed eight runs just twice in that time, and it's gone under 7.5 runs in six of the nine affairs.

It makes some sense, too. As good as the hitters are, the pitchers are equally as talented, and the hurlers know they're pitching just an inning or two, so they can go full throttle the whole time, which usually results in a velocity bump from the SPs as they get to empty the tank like relievers usually do. Plus, outside of the starting lineups, the rest of the hitters will be coming in cold off the bench and trying to hit a top-notch pitcher, which is a tough task.

Multi-run dingers are a quick way to spoil an under, and that's a very real concern given how many power hitters are in this game. That’s what happened last year as six of the 12 runs came on two swings (a pair of three-run jacks). But given how loaded these pitching staffs are, I’m siding with elite pitching to prevail over elite hitting.

MLB Betting FAQ

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.