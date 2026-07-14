MLB All-Star Game Predictions & Best Bets Today: 3 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer

MLB All-Star Game Predictions: 3 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Tonight ⚾ ⚾ MLB ALL-STAR GAME 2026 · TONIGHT · HOME RUN PREDICTIONS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia · 8:00 PM ET · FOX 3 Players Most Likely to Hit a Homer Tonight Plus a long-odds pick on Otto López · All odds FanDuel Listed player must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook Fresh off last night's Home Run Derby — where Jordan Walker upset hometown favorite Kyle Schwarber in the final — the Midsummer Classic returns to Citizens Bank Park tonight. Here are the three best home run bets on the board, plus a fun long-shot storyline pick. ⭐ Pick #1 · Phillies DH Board's Shortest Price Kyle Schwarber +350 He came up just short in his own ballpark last night, losing the Derby final to Jordan Walker, but that kind of exposure and rhythm often carries directly into the All-Star Game itself. Still the MLB leader in first-half homers heading into tonight. To Hit a Home Run · FanDuel odds shown Pick #2 · Rays 3B Hottest Bat in the Sport Junior Caminero +500 Making his second straight All-Star appearance, riding the hottest stretch of any hitter in baseball right now — 8 home runs in his last 7 games heading into the break, with real raw exit-velocity to back it up. To Hit a Home Run · FanDuel odds shown Pick #3 · Astros DH Elite Power Bat Yordan Alvarez +500 A 4-time All-Star and one of the most feared left-handed power bats in the league, tied for the second-shortest price on the entire board. Elite raw power that translates well to any ballpark, any pitcher. To Hit a Home Run · FanDuel odds shown 🎲 Long-Odds Pick: Otto López to Homer in His First At-Bat 🎲 The Storyline Pick · Marlins INF First Plate Appearance Market Otto López +2700 This one's about the story as much as the numbers. López was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays twice in 2024 before landing with Miami, and now he leads all of MLB in batting average and is making his first-ever All-Star team. He's a reserve infielder, not a starter, so he'd need to enter the game to get this at-bat — and he's built more on elite bat-to-ball skills than raw power, which is exactly why this is a true longshot. But every Midsummer Classic produces at least one moment nobody saw coming, and López's entire 2026 season has already been exactly that kind of story. Home Run in First Plate Appearance · FanDuel odds shown · $10 wins $280 📋 Full Reference Board — To Hit a Home Run Kyle Schwarber +350 Junior Caminero / Yordan Alvarez +500 Juan Soto +560 Shea Langeliers +600 CJ Abrams / Ben Rice +750 Max Muncy / Mike Trout / Brandon Marsh +830 Riley Greene / Ozzie Albies +1060 Ernie Clement +1500 ⚠️ Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand. Confirm lineups closer to first pitch. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB All-Star Game · Citizens Bank Park · Tonight 8PM ET Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now Schwarber +350 · Caminero +500 · Alvarez +500 · López +2700 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Kyle Schwarber +350 · Junior Caminero +500 · Yordan Alvarez +500 · Juan Soto +560 · Shea Langeliers +600 · CJ Abrams +750 · Ben Rice +750 · Max Muncy +830 · Mike Trout +830 · Brandon Marsh +830 · Drake Baldwin +870 · Andy Pages +900 · Freddie Freeman +900 · Cody Bellinger +1000 · Bobby Witt Jr. +1000 · Riley Greene +1060 · Ozzie Albies +1060 · Ernie Clement +1500 · Home Run in First Plate Appearance: Otto Lopez +2700 · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Jordan Walker won last night's Home Run Derby, defeating Kyle Schwarber in the final · Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia PA · Tonight, Tuesday July 14, 8:00 PM ET on FOX · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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