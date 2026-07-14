France vs Spain Anytime Goalscorer Odds Today With Predictions World Cup 2026

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 3PM ET · MBAPPÉ +110 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT FAVORITE, CONFIRMED STARTING WITH NO LINGERING ANKLE CONCERN · OYARZABAL +190 IS SPAIN'S CLEAR TOP OPTION · BARCOLA +340 IS A FRESH VALUE ANGLE NOW THAT HE'S CONFIRMED STARTING OVER DOUÉ · FULL BOARD DOWN TO PAU CUBARSÍ +2000 · FRANCE TO ADVANCE -140

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇫🇷 France vs Spain 🇪🇸 · 3PM ET · AT&T Stadium · FOX France's XI confirmed, Barcola starts over Doué · Spain's lineup still a prediction → Final vs NOR/ENG or ARG/SUI

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Spain's lineup remains only a prediction, not yet officially confirmed — check FanDuel's live lineup graphic before locking in Spain-specific props.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

Kylian Mbappé's +110 sits alone at the top of this board, comfortably the shortest price of anyone in the match. He's confirmed starting with no lingering concern over the ankle knock he picked up against Morocco, and remains the most reliable individual goal threat left in the tournament. Mikel Oyarzabal's +190 is Spain's clear top option, with Lamine Yamal (+220) and Ousmane Dembélé (+250) rounding out the board's next tier.

The most notable name to watch is Bradley Barcola at +340 — he's now confirmed starting on the left wing ahead of Désiré Doué, a genuine change that gives him a fresh, full 90-minute opportunity on the tournament's biggest stage so far. On Spain's side, Alex Baena and Dani Olmo are tied at +430 as the clearest options beyond Oyarzabal and Yamal, both part of Spain's still-unconfirmed but widely-projected front four.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇫🇷 France Scorers · ✅ Lineup Confirmed Mbappé holds the board's outright shortest price Kylian Mbappé ST · Captain Confirmed starting, no ankle concern · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +110 Ousmane Dembélé RW Reigning Ballon d'Or winner, confirmed starting +250 Michael Olise CAM Tournament's most prolific creator, confirmed starting +310 Bradley Barcola LW · ✅ Confirmed starter Starts over Doué, fresh opportunity +340 Adrien Rabiot CM Confirmed starting, occasional shooter +700 Aurélien Tchouaméni CM · ✅ Confirmed return Back after missing two knockout matches +1300 Dayot Upamecano · Marc Cucurella-equivalent · Lucas Digne DEF Set-piece aerial options, both confirmed starting +1500 / +1700 William Saliba · Jules Koundé DEF Both confirmed starting despite minor fitness scares +1800 / +1900 🇪🇸 Spain Scorers · ⚠️ Lineup Still Predicted Oyarzabal is Spain's clear top option Mikel Oyarzabal FW Spain's leading scorer, projected starter · ⭐ TOP SPAIN PLAY +190 Lamine Yamal FW Second-shortest Spain price, projected starter +220 Alex Baena · Dani Olmo FW/AM Tied for Spain's next tier, both projected starters +430 Fabián Ruiz MF Rotation option, scored in the QF +600 Rodri CM Ballon d'Or winner, deep-lying midfield anchor +1000 Pedro Porro RB Attacking full-back option +1200 Marc Cucurella · Aymeric Laporte · Pau Cubarsí DEF Overlapping full-back and set-piece options +1500 / +1900 / +2000 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Board's Outright Favorite Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed fit, no lingering concern +110 $10→$21 Confirmed starting with his ankle knock fully behind him, and comfortably the shortest price in the entire match. The clearest anchor play on this board heading into a semifinal that could decide the tournament's finalist. Verdict · Confirmed +110, board favorite · 2 units No lineup or fitness questions left to resolve. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Spain's Clear Top Option Mikel Oyarzabal — Anytime Goalscorer Spain's leading scorer this tournament +190 $10→$29 Comfortably ahead of every other Spain attacker on this board, and the most reliable finisher on a Spanish side that will need to be clinical against France's settled, confident defense. Verdict · Confirmed +190, Spain's clear top play · 1-2 units A proven finisher at the right moment. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Fresh Opportunity Bradley Barcola — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed starting over Doué +340 $10→$44 A genuine change from Deschamps that gives Barcola a full 90 minutes on the biggest stage of the tournament so far — a real value angle at this price given his confirmed starting role. Verdict · Confirmed +340, strong value depth pick · 1 unit A fresh starting role at exactly the right moment. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Genuine Longshot Value Lamine Yamal — Anytime Goalscorer Second-shortest Spain price +220 $10→$32 Still carrying a genuinely high ceiling even in a quieter tournament by his own standards — a semifinal against his club rival Mbappé is exactly the stage where a breakout performance could arrive. Verdict · Confirmed +220, high-ceiling depth pick · 1 unit A breakout moment feels overdue.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · France vs Spain · Today 3PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Kylian Mbappé Board favorite, no fitness concern · 2 units +110 ⭐⭐ Mikel Oyarzabal Spain's clear top play · 1-2 units +190 ⭐⭐ Bradley Barcola Fresh confirmed starting role · 1 unit +340 ⭐ Lamine Yamal High-ceiling depth pick · 1 unit +220

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Kylian Mbappé Anytime (+110) + Bradley Barcola Anytime (+340) — as separate singles France's two confirmed attacking threats up top, with Barcola's fresh starting role offering real value alongside Mbappé's board-favorite status. Cross-Match Combo Kylian Mbappé Anytime (+110) + Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime (+190) — as separate singles The most likely scorer on each side, live together if this plays out as the BTTS Yes result the main odds currently favor. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · France vs Spain Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 3PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Mbappé +110 · Oyarzabal +190 · Barcola +340

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Kylian Mbappe +110 · Mikel Oyarzabal +190 · Lamine Yamal +220 · Ousmane Dembele +250 · Michael Olise +310 · Bradley Barcola +340 · Alex Baena +430 · Dani Olmo +430 · Fabian Ruiz +600 · Adrien Rabiot +700 · Rodri +1000 · Pedro Porro +1200 · Aurelien Tchouameni +1300 · Dayot Upamecano +1500 · Marc Cucurella +1500 · Lucas Digne +1700 · William Saliba +1800 · Jules Kounde +1900 · Aymeric Laporte +1900 · Pau Cubarsi +2000 · France To Advance -140 / Spain +114 · France's XI confirmed with Barcola starting over Doue, Tchouameni confirmed back in midfield · Spain's lineup remains a prediction, not yet officially confirmed · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Tuesday July 14, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces the Norway/England vs Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Final · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER