France vs Spain Anytime Goalscorer Odds Today With Predictions World Cup 2026

France vs Spain Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026
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⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · SEMIFINAL · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TODAY · LIVE FANDUEL ODDS
France vs Spain · Today, Tuesday July 14 · Kickoff 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium, Arlington · FOX
France vs Spain: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
Mbappé +110 · Oyarzabal +190 · Yamal +220
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 3PM ET · MBAPPÉ +110 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT FAVORITE, CONFIRMED STARTING WITH NO LINGERING ANKLE CONCERN · OYARZABAL +190 IS SPAIN'S CLEAR TOP OPTION · BARCOLA +340 IS A FRESH VALUE ANGLE NOW THAT HE'S CONFIRMED STARTING OVER DOUÉ · FULL BOARD DOWN TO PAU CUBARSÍ +2000 · FRANCE TO ADVANCE -140
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇫🇷 France vs Spain 🇪🇸 · 3PM ET · AT&T Stadium · FOX
France's XI confirmed, Barcola starts over Doué · Spain's lineup still a prediction
→ Final vs NOR/ENG or ARG/SUI
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Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Spain's lineup remains only a prediction, not yet officially confirmed — check FanDuel's live lineup graphic before locking in Spain-specific props.
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
Kylian Mbappé's +110 sits alone at the top of this board, comfortably the shortest price of anyone in the match. He's confirmed starting with no lingering concern over the ankle knock he picked up against Morocco, and remains the most reliable individual goal threat left in the tournament. Mikel Oyarzabal's +190 is Spain's clear top option, with Lamine Yamal (+220) and Ousmane Dembélé (+250) rounding out the board's next tier.
The most notable name to watch is Bradley Barcola at +340 — he's now confirmed starting on the left wing ahead of Désiré Doué, a genuine change that gives him a fresh, full 90-minute opportunity on the tournament's biggest stage so far. On Spain's side, Alex Baena and Dani Olmo are tied at +430 as the clearest options beyond Oyarzabal and Yamal, both part of Spain's still-unconfirmed but widely-projected front four.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🇫🇷 France Scorers · ✅ Lineup ConfirmedMbappé holds the board's outright shortest price
Kylian Mbappé ST · Captain
Confirmed starting, no ankle concern · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+110
Ousmane Dembélé RW
Reigning Ballon d'Or winner, confirmed starting
+250
Michael Olise CAM
Tournament's most prolific creator, confirmed starting
+310
Bradley Barcola LW · ✅ Confirmed starter
Starts over Doué, fresh opportunity
+340
Adrien Rabiot CM
Confirmed starting, occasional shooter
+700
Aurélien Tchouaméni CM · ✅ Confirmed return
Back after missing two knockout matches
+1300
Dayot Upamecano · Marc Cucurella-equivalent · Lucas Digne DEF
Set-piece aerial options, both confirmed starting
+1500 / +1700
William Saliba · Jules Koundé DEF
Both confirmed starting despite minor fitness scares
+1800 / +1900
🇪🇸 Spain Scorers · ⚠️ Lineup Still PredictedOyarzabal is Spain's clear top option
Mikel Oyarzabal FW
Spain's leading scorer, projected starter · ⭐ TOP SPAIN PLAY
+190
Lamine Yamal FW
Second-shortest Spain price, projected starter
+220
Alex Baena · Dani Olmo FW/AM
Tied for Spain's next tier, both projected starters
+430
Fabián Ruiz MF
Rotation option, scored in the QF
+600
Rodri CM
Ballon d'Or winner, deep-lying midfield anchor
+1000
Pedro Porro RB
Attacking full-back option
+1200
Marc Cucurella · Aymeric Laporte · Pau Cubarsí DEF
Overlapping full-back and set-piece options
+1500 / +1900 / +2000
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today
Confirmed starting with his ankle knock fully behind him, and comfortably the shortest price in the entire match. The clearest anchor play on this board heading into a semifinal that could decide the tournament's finalist.
Verdict · Confirmed +110, board favorite · 2 units
Still carrying a genuinely high ceiling even in a quieter tournament by his own standards — a semifinal against his club rival Mbappé is exactly the stage where a breakout performance could arrive.
Verdict · Confirmed +220, high-ceiling depth pick · 1 unit
A breakout moment feels overdue.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · France vs Spain · Today 3PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Kylian Mbappé
Board favorite, no fitness concern · 2 units
+110
⭐⭐ Mikel Oyarzabal
Spain's clear top play · 1-2 units
+190
⭐⭐ Bradley Barcola
Fresh confirmed starting role · 1 unit
+340
⭐ Lamine Yamal
High-ceiling depth pick · 1 unit
+220
🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Kylian Mbappé Anytime (+110) + Bradley Barcola Anytime (+340) — as separate singles
France's two confirmed attacking threats up top, with Barcola's fresh starting role offering real value alongside Mbappé's board-favorite status.
Cross-Match Combo
Kylian Mbappé Anytime (+110) + Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime (+190) — as separate singles
The most likely scorer on each side, live together if this plays out as the BTTS Yes result the main odds currently favor.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Kylian Mbappe +110 · Mikel Oyarzabal +190 · Lamine Yamal +220 · Ousmane Dembele +250 · Michael Olise +310 · Bradley Barcola +340 · Alex Baena +430 · Dani Olmo +430 · Fabian Ruiz +600 · Adrien Rabiot +700 · Rodri +1000 · Pedro Porro +1200 · Aurelien Tchouameni +1300 · Dayot Upamecano +1500 · Marc Cucurella +1500 · Lucas Digne +1700 · William Saliba +1800 · Jules Kounde +1900 · Aymeric Laporte +1900 · Pau Cubarsi +2000 · France To Advance -140 / Spain +114 · France's XI confirmed with Barcola starting over Doue, Tchouameni confirmed back in midfield · Spain's lineup remains a prediction, not yet officially confirmed · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Tuesday July 14, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces the Norway/England vs Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Final · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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