Michigan vs UConn College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Championship

The Michigan Wolverines (36-3) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the UConn Huskies (34-5), who have won five straight as well.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. UConn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Game time: 8:50 p.m. ET

8:50 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Lucas Oil Stadium

Michigan vs. UConn Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (63.1%)

Before making a bet on Monday's Michigan-UConn spread (Michigan -7.5) or over/under (144.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

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Michigan vs. UConn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has compiled a 19-20-0 record against the spread this season.

UConn has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 23 times.

When playing at home, the Wolverines have a better record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-7-0).

The Huskies have been better against the spread on the road (5-6-0) than at home (4-13-0) this season.

Michigan vs. UConn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has won in 33, or 91.7%, of the 36 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Wolverines have been victorious 28 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -319 or better on the moneyline.

UConn has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Huskies have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +255 or longer.

Michigan has an implied victory probability of 76.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan vs. UConn Head-to-Head Comparison

At 78 points scored per game and 71.5 points allowed last season, Michigan was 75th in the nation on offense and 160th defensively.

Michigan collected 35 rebounds per game and gave up 30.2 boards last year, ranking 34th and 114th, respectively, in the country.

Last season Michigan was ranked 46th in college basketball in assists with 15.8 per game.

Last year, Michigan was 14th-worst in the nation in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and 240th in turnovers forced (10.6).

Offensively, UConn put up 77 points per game (90th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 68 points per contest at the other end of the court (56th-ranked).

UConn pulled down 33.1 boards per game last year (111th-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed just 25.9 rebounds per contest (second-best).

UConn was one of the top teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it dished out 17.3 per game (eighth-best in college basketball).

With 10 turnovers per game, UConn was 71st in the nation. It forced 9.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 317th in college basketball.

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