France vs Spain Prediction, Lineups, Picks & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Semifinal

France vs Spain: Updated Prediction, Lineups, Picks & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026 Semifinal ⭐ 🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · SEMIFINAL · CONFIRMED LINEUP · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL Today, Tuesday July 14 · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium (Dallas Stadium) · Arlington, TX · FOX France vs Spain: Updated Prediction & Best Bets Barcola confirmed over Doué · Latest FanDuel odds FRA -140 To Advance · Mbappé Anytime +110 · France's XI Fully Confirmed Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚡ CONFIRMED: FRANCE'S XI IS OFFICIAL — MAIGNAN; KOUNDÉ, UPAMECANO, SALIBA, DIGNE; RABIOT, TCHOUAMÉNI; DEMBÉLÉ, OLISE, BARCOLA; MBAPPÉ · BARCOLA STARTS OVER DOUÉ, A GENUINE CHANGE FROM MOST OF THE TOURNAMENT · SALIBA AND UPAMECANO BOTH HAD MINOR FITNESS SCARES IN TRAINING BUT ARE CONFIRMED STARTING REGARDLESS · SPAIN'S LINEUP IS STILL ONLY PREDICTED, NOT YET OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED · BTTS YES NOW EVEN MORE FAVORED AT -176 FIFA World Cup 2026 · Semifinal · Today · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington · FOX 🇫🇷 France vs 🇪🇸 Spain France XI Confirmed Barcola Starts Over Doué FD Moneyline (90 min) FRA +150 ESP +210 · Draw +195 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) FRA -140 · ESP +114 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -176 O2.5 -114 U1.5 -375 ✅ Confirmed: France's XI Is Official France's lineup is fully confirmed: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Rabiot, Tchouaméni; Dembélé, Olise, Barcola; Mbappé. The headline change is Bradley Barcola getting the nod over Désiré Doué on the left wing, a genuine shift after Doué had been the more frequent starter for stretches of the tournament. Saliba and Upamecano both missed Saturday's training session — Saliba reportedly given a rest day, Upamecano doing an individual session — but both are confirmed starting regardless. Spain's lineup remains only a prediction at this stage, not yet officially confirmed: Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal. Notably, neither Nico Williams nor Mikel Merino is projected to start, consistent with both dropping off the prominent positions on the updated goalscorer odds. 📋 Lineups 🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1 · ✅ CONFIRMED GK Mike Maignan DEF Jules Koundé · William Saliba · Dayot Upamecano · Lucas Digne MID Adrien Rabiot · Aurélien Tchouaméni ATT Ousmane Dembélé · Michael Olise · Bradley Barcola ✅ LONE ST Kylian Mbappé ⭐ (captain) Doué and Koné both drop to the bench 🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3 · ⚠️ PREDICTED GK Unai Simón DEF Pedro Porro · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte · Marc Cucurella MID Rodri · Pedri ATT Lamine Yamal · Dani Olmo · Alex Baena · Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ Not yet officially confirmed · Nico Williams and Merino not projected to start ⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel ⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play France To Advance Now with a fully confirmed, settled XI featuring Tchouaméni's return · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -140 $14→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer Unchanged as the board's clear favorite, confirmed starting with no lingering concern over his ankle knock +110 $10→$21 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Genuinely The Tightest Tie Left Correct Score — Draw 1-1 Still the board's shortest exact score — two elite, evenly-matched sides both fielding their best available attacking talent +490 $10→$59 ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Even More Favored Than Before Both Teams to Score — Yes Now -176, both sides' confirmed attacking talent is fully available and dangerous -176 $17.60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Confirmed Starter, Fresh Opportunity Bradley Barcola — Anytime Goalscorer Now confirmed starting on the biggest stage of the tournament, over Doué +340 $10→$44 🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel France to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Kylian Mbappé anytime goal Builds on France's confirmed, settled lineup, both sides' proven attacking depth, and Mbappé's central role in France's chances. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. 🏆 Our Prediction · France vs Spain · World Cup Semifinal · Today France 2–1 Spain Tchouaméni's confirmed return gives France the platform to slow Rodri and Pedri, and Mbappé finds his moment. Spain's own attacking quality, even without Nico Williams starting, means they find an equalizer before the final whistle. Confidence MEDIUM Nothing in today's confirmed lineup changes our core read. France's XI is exactly as strong as expected with Tchouaméni back, and the Barcola-over-Doué change is a minor tactical wrinkle rather than a major shift. This remains genuinely one of the tightest ties of the entire tournament — don't be surprised if it needs extra time. FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Semifinal · France vs Spain · Today · 3PM ET · FOX Bet France vs Spain on FanDuel Mbappé anytime +110 · BTTS Yes -176 · France to advance -140 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): France +150 / Draw +195 / Spain +210 · 2 Up Early Payout: France +140 / Draw +200 / Spain +190 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): France -140 / Spain +114 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Mbappé +110, Oyarzabal +190, Yamal +220, Dembélé +250, Olise +310, Barcola +340, Baena +430, Olmo +430 · To Score or Assist: Mbappé -145, Olise +110, Yamal +115, Oyarzabal +135, Dembélé +140 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappé -800, Yamal -340, Oyarzabal -230, Dembélé -160, Olise -150, Barcola -145 · First Goalscorer: Mbappé +360, Oyarzabal +600, Yamal +700, Dembélé +750, Olise +900, Barcola +1000, No Goalscorer +1200 · Correct Score: France 1-0 +800, Draw 0-0 +1200, Spain 0-1 +900, France 2-0 +1400, Draw 1-1 +490, Spain 0-2 +1800, France 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +950, Spain 1-2 +900, France 3-0 +3000 · BTTS Yes -176 / No +138 · O/U 1.5: -375 / +285 · O/U 2.5: -114 / -106 · O/U 3.5: +225 / -290 · France's starting XI confirmed with Bradley Barcola starting over Desire Doue, Aurelien Tchouameni confirmed alongside Adrien Rabiot · William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano both confirmed starting despite minor fitness scares in training · Spain's lineup remains a prediction, not yet officially confirmed · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Tuesday July 14, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces the Norway/England vs Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Final · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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