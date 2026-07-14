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France vs Spain Prediction, Lineups, Picks & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Semifinal

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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France vs Spain Prediction, Lineups, Picks & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Semifinal
France vs Spain: Updated Prediction, Lineups, Picks & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026 Semifinal
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · SEMIFINAL · CONFIRMED LINEUP · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Today, Tuesday July 14 · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium (Dallas Stadium) · Arlington, TX · FOX

France vs Spain: Updated Prediction & Best Bets

Barcola confirmed over Doué · Latest FanDuel odds

FRA -140 To Advance · Mbappé Anytime +110 · France's XI Fully Confirmed
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ CONFIRMED: FRANCE'S XI IS OFFICIAL — MAIGNAN; KOUNDÉ, UPAMECANO, SALIBA, DIGNE; RABIOT, TCHOUAMÉNI; DEMBÉLÉ, OLISE, BARCOLA; MBAPPÉ · BARCOLA STARTS OVER DOUÉ, A GENUINE CHANGE FROM MOST OF THE TOURNAMENT · SALIBA AND UPAMECANO BOTH HAD MINOR FITNESS SCARES IN TRAINING BUT ARE CONFIRMED STARTING REGARDLESS · SPAIN'S LINEUP IS STILL ONLY PREDICTED, NOT YET OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED · BTTS YES NOW EVEN MORE FAVORED AT -176
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Semifinal · Today · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington · FOX
🇫🇷 France
vs 🇪🇸 Spain
France XI Confirmed Barcola Starts Over Doué
FD Moneyline (90 min)
FRA +150
ESP +210 · Draw +195
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
FRA -140 · ESP +114
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -176
O2.5 -114
U1.5 -375
Confirmed: France's XI Is Official
France's lineup is fully confirmed: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Rabiot, Tchouaméni; Dembélé, Olise, Barcola; Mbappé. The headline change is Bradley Barcola getting the nod over Désiré Doué on the left wing, a genuine shift after Doué had been the more frequent starter for stretches of the tournament. Saliba and Upamecano both missed Saturday's training session — Saliba reportedly given a rest day, Upamecano doing an individual session — but both are confirmed starting regardless. Spain's lineup remains only a prediction at this stage, not yet officially confirmed: Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal. Notably, neither Nico Williams nor Mikel Merino is projected to start, consistent with both dropping off the prominent positions on the updated goalscorer odds.

📋 Lineups

🇫🇷 France · 4-2-3-1 · ✅ CONFIRMED
GK
Mike Maignan
DEF
Jules Koundé · William Saliba · Dayot Upamecano · Lucas Digne
MID
Adrien Rabiot · Aurélien Tchouaméni
ATT
Ousmane Dembélé · Michael Olise · Bradley Barcola ✅
LONE ST
Kylian Mbappé ⭐ (captain)
Doué and Koné both drop to the bench
🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3 · ⚠️ PREDICTED
GK
Unai Simón
DEF
Pedro Porro · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte · Marc Cucurella
MID
Rodri · Pedri
ATT
Lamine Yamal · Dani Olmo · Alex Baena · Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐
Not yet officially confirmed · Nico Williams and Merino not projected to start

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
France To Advance
Now with a fully confirmed, settled XI featuring Tchouaméni's return · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
-140
$14→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Kylian Mbappé — Anytime Goalscorer
Unchanged as the board's clear favorite, confirmed starting with no lingering concern over his ankle knock
+110
$10→$21
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Genuinely The Tightest Tie Left
Correct Score — Draw 1-1
Still the board's shortest exact score — two elite, evenly-matched sides both fielding their best available attacking talent
+490
$10→$59
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Even More Favored Than Before
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Now -176, both sides' confirmed attacking talent is fully available and dangerous
-176
$17.60→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Confirmed Starter, Fresh Opportunity
Bradley Barcola — Anytime Goalscorer
Now confirmed starting on the biggest stage of the tournament, over Doué
+340
$10→$44
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
France to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Kylian Mbappé anytime goal
Builds on France's confirmed, settled lineup, both sides' proven attacking depth, and Mbappé's central role in France's chances. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · France vs Spain · World Cup Semifinal · Today
France 2–1 Spain
Tchouaméni's confirmed return gives France the platform to slow Rodri and Pedri, and Mbappé finds his moment. Spain's own attacking quality, even without Nico Williams starting, means they find an equalizer before the final whistle.
Confidence
MEDIUM
Nothing in today's confirmed lineup changes our core read. France's XI is exactly as strong as expected with Tchouaméni back, and the Barcola-over-Doué change is a minor tactical wrinkle rather than a major shift. This remains genuinely one of the tightest ties of the entire tournament — don't be surprised if it needs extra time.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 Semifinal · France vs Spain · Today · 3PM ET · FOX
Bet France vs Spain on FanDuel
Mbappé anytime +110 · BTTS Yes -176 · France to advance -140
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): France +150 / Draw +195 / Spain +210 · 2 Up Early Payout: France +140 / Draw +200 / Spain +190 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): France -140 / Spain +114 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Mbappé +110, Oyarzabal +190, Yamal +220, Dembélé +250, Olise +310, Barcola +340, Baena +430, Olmo +430 · To Score or Assist: Mbappé -145, Olise +110, Yamal +115, Oyarzabal +135, Dembélé +140 · Player 1+ SOT: Mbappé -800, Yamal -340, Oyarzabal -230, Dembélé -160, Olise -150, Barcola -145 · First Goalscorer: Mbappé +360, Oyarzabal +600, Yamal +700, Dembélé +750, Olise +900, Barcola +1000, No Goalscorer +1200 · Correct Score: France 1-0 +800, Draw 0-0 +1200, Spain 0-1 +900, France 2-0 +1400, Draw 1-1 +490, Spain 0-2 +1800, France 2-1 +750, Draw 2-2 +950, Spain 1-2 +900, France 3-0 +3000 · BTTS Yes -176 / No +138 · O/U 1.5: -375 / +285 · O/U 2.5: -114 / -106 · O/U 3.5: +225 / -290 · France's starting XI confirmed with Bradley Barcola starting over Desire Doue, Aurelien Tchouameni confirmed alongside Adrien Rabiot · William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano both confirmed starting despite minor fitness scares in training · Spain's lineup remains a prediction, not yet officially confirmed · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Tuesday July 14, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces the Norway/England vs Argentina/Switzerland winner in the Final · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Predictions today for Spain vs France. Projected lineups and more. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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