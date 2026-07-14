WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Tuesday, July 14, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Portland Fire vs. Connecticut Sun

Portland enters Tuesday’s game — which starts at 11 a.m. ET — averaging 84.9 points per game and has shown it can compete with Connecticut this season, winning both previous meetings. The Fire edged the Sun 83-82 on May 19 before earning a more convincing 71-61 victory in the rematch on May 28.

Although Connecticut is a slight home favorite, the Sun enter the matchup with a 5-18 record and have struggled to find consistency throughout the season. Portland has already proven it can match up well with Connecticut, and taking +2.5 provides added protection if the game comes down to the final possessions.

Although the teams combined for fewer than 170 points in both previous meetings, Portland's offense has been trending in the right direction. The Fire average 84.9 points per game this season and have eclipsed the 90-point mark multiple times over the past few weeks.

Connecticut has also shown more offensive life recently than earlier in the season. If Portland continues to score at its current pace, the 167.5 total is within reach.

Washington Mystics vs. Toronto Tempo

Washington has won both meetings against Toronto this season, edging the Tempo 68-65 on May 8 before earning an 86-85 victory on June 12. While both games were closely contested, the Mystics found ways to execute late and remain undefeated in the season series.

Washington has been the more reliable team throughout the season, while Toronto continues to search for consistency on both ends of the floor. Although laying 2.5 points requires the Mystics to win by at least three, Washington has already shown it can close out tight games against the Tempo and is in a good position to complete the season sweep.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.