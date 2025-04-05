NCAAB
Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - April 5
Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Saturday, there are two games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Houston at 8:49 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.
Read through our betting preview for college basketball's action today.
Auburn vs. Florida
- Matchup: No. 3 Florida Gators vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner: Florida (55.42% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-2.5)
- Time: 6:09 p.m. ET
- Date: April 5
- TV Channel: CBS
Duke vs. Houston
- Matchup: No. 2 Houston Cougars vs. No. 1 Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Winner: Duke (59.7% win probability)
- Spread: Duke (-5.5)
- Time: 8:49 p.m. ET
- Date: April 6
- TV Channel: CBS
