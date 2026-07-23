Braves vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves will take on the San Diego Padres in MLB action on Thursday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Braves vs Padres Game Info

Atlanta Braves (58-42) vs. San Diego Padres (50-51)

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Thursday, July 23, 2026 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Padres.TV

Braves vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-225) | SD: (+188)

ATL: (-225) | SD: (+188) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+102) | SD: +1.5 (-122)

ATL: -1.5 (+102) | SD: +1.5 (-122) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 10-6, 2.06 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Padres) - 1-8, 6.67 ERA

The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (10-6) for the Braves and Griffin Canning (1-8) for the Padres. Sale's team is 10-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sale's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-6. When Canning starts, the Padres are 3-8-0 against the spread. The Padres have a 1-5 record in Canning's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (69%)

Braves vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Padres, Atlanta is the favorite at -225, and San Diego is +188 playing on the road.

Braves vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Padres are -122 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +102.

Braves vs Padres Over/Under

Braves versus Padres on July 23 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Padres Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 45, or 62.5%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has been listed as a favorite of -225 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 46 of their 97 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 52-45-0 in 97 games with a line this season.

The Padres have gone 26-30 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.4% of those games).

San Diego has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer without winning.

In the 101 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-55-1).

The Padres have a 55-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (104) this season while batting .267 with 51 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .531.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is batting .262 with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .506 this season.

Harris heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .364 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has been key for Atlanta with 94 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .410.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has put up a .349 on-base percentage and a .403 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Padres. He's batting .286.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Manny Machado's 73 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .204 while slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 143rd in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .222 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks.

Braves vs Padres Head to Head

7/21/2026: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/20/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/23/2026: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/25/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/24/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/23/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!