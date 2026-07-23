MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 23
Will Corbin Carroll or Alec Burleson hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 23, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 98 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 99 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)