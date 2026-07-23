Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Detroit Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (48-54) vs. Kansas City Royals (43-60)

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Thursday, July 23, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, DSN, and Royals.TV

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-205) | KC: (+172)

DET: (-205) | KC: (+172) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+108) | KC: +1.5 (-130)

DET: -1.5 (+108) | KC: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton (Tigers) - 5-1, 1.80 ERA vs Randy Dobnak (Royals) - 0-0, 1.93 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Troy Melton (5-1) to the mound, while Randy Dobnak will get the nod for the Royals. Melton's team is 6-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Melton's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). Dobnak has started just one game with a set spread, which the Royals covered. The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Dobnak start this season -- they won.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (67.3%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -205 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+108 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -130 to cover.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Royals on July 23, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 28 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Detroit has not lost in three games this year when favored by -205 or better on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 100 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 53-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have compiled a 26-40 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.4% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

The Royals have played in 99 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-49-1).

The Royals have a 45-54-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .424. He's batting .282 on the season.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 28th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

McGonigle has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 94 hits. He is batting .271 this season and has 45 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 48th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Dingler takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Riley Greene is batting .285 with a .471 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Spencer Torkelson has 19 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .209 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Carter Jensen is batting .240 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 105th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Jac Caglianone has 87 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 69th, his on-base percentage is 97th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .227 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks.

Michael Massey is batting .270 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

5/10/2026: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/9/2026: 5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/8/2026: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/16/2026: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/15/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/31/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/30/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/29/2025: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/24/2025: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!