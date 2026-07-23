Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Minnesota Twins.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (54-48) vs. Minnesota Twins (49-53)

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Thursday, July 23, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Twins.TV

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | MIN: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | MIN: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+172) | MIN: +1.5 (-210)

CLE: -1.5 (+172) | MIN: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 10-5, 4.00 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 9-4, 3.85 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Gavin Williams (10-5, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.85 ERA). When Williams starts, his team is 10-9-0 against the spread this season. Williams' team is 9-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have a 12-6-0 ATS record in Bradley's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Twins have a 7-4 record in Bradley's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (51.5%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -130 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Guardians are +172 to cover, and the Twins are -210.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Twins game on July 23, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 27, or 52.9%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win 13 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 46 of 96 chances this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 48-48-0 in 96 games with a line this season.

The Twins have been the moneyline underdog 63 total times this season. They've gone 28-35 in those games.

Minnesota has a 22-23 record (winning 48.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 100 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-40-2).

The Twins have put together a 54-46-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland with 92 hits and an OBP of .353 this season. He has a .288 batting average and a slugging percentage of .458.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 19th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 51st in slugging.

DeLauter will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .375 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and nine RBIs.

Brayan Rocchio has an OPS of .743, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .406 this season. He's batting .274.

He is 44th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Rocchio has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a home run and three RBIs.

Jose Ramirez has collected 64 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Steven Kwan has one home run, 18 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up 86 hits, a team-best for the Twins. He's batting .275 and slugging .572 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 42nd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Buxton hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Brooks Lee is hitting .252 with 15 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is currently 81st in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Josh Bell has a slugging percentage of .428, a team-high for the Twins.

Kody Clemens has 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 22 walks while batting .241.

Guardians vs Twins Head to Head

7/21/2026: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/20/2026: 13-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/9/2026: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/8/2026: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/7/2026: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/10/2026: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/8/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/21/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2025: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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