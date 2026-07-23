Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Rays vs Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (58-42) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-55)

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Thursday, July 23, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Rays.TV

Rays vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-110) | TOR: (-106)

TB: (-110) | TOR: (-106) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+150) | TOR: +1.5 (-182)

TB: -1.5 (+150) | TOR: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour (Rays) - 6-2, 4.79 ERA vs Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 5.70 ERA

The Rays will call on Ian Seymour (6-2) against the Blue Jays and Shane Bieber (1-1). Seymour and his team are 5-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Seymour's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays are 2-3-0 ATS in Bieber's five starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for two Bieber starts this season -- they split the games.

Rays vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (65.7%)

Rays vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -110 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Rays. The Blue Jays are -182 to cover the spread, and the Rays are +150.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Rays-Blue Jays on July 23, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays have won in 39, or 63.9%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious 39 times in 61 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 47 of their 98 opportunities.

In 98 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 58-40-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have gone 14-28 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Toronto has gone 13-26 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (33.3%).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 54 times this season for a 54-45-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have covered 46% of their games this season, going 46-54-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (109) this season while batting .288 with 45 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .380 and a slugging percentage of .559.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Caminero hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .378 with four doubles, three home runs, eight walks and six RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .864. He has a slash line of .312/.388/.476 this season.

Among qualifying batters, he is fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Diaz brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .385 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Aranda takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a walk and an RBI.

Chandler Simpson has been key for Tampa Bay with 101 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .352.

Simpson has safely hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .474 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has a .430 slugging percentage, which paces the Blue Jays. He's batting .300 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is ninth in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Clement hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a walk.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .339 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .349.

He is currently 76th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Kazuma Okamoto has racked up 81 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

Daulton Varsho has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while hitting .239.

Rays vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/21/2026: 12-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

12-2 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2026: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/13/2026: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/12/2026: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/6/2026: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/5/2026: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/4/2026: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/27/2025: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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