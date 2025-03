Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 4

A matchup between No. 22 Texas A&M and No. 1 Auburn at 9 p.m. ET is one of the highlights of Tuesday's slate, which includes seven games involving teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. For picks and predictions for each game, keep reading.

Here is the betting info to break down before Tuesday in college basketball.

Kentucky vs. LSU

Matchup: LSU Tigers at No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats

LSU Tigers at No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner: Kentucky (88.25% win probability)

Kentucky (88.25% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-12.5)

Kentucky (-12.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: March 5

March 5 TV Channel: ESPN2

Purdue vs. Rutgers

Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 18 Purdue Boilermakers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights at No. 18 Purdue Boilermakers Projected Winner: Purdue (81.62% win probability)

Purdue (81.62% win probability) Spread: Purdue (-10.5)

Purdue (-10.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: March 5

March 5 TV Channel: Peacock

UTSA vs. Memphis

Matchup: No. 16 Memphis Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners

No. 16 Memphis Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Winner: Memphis (77.91% win probability)

Memphis (77.91% win probability) Spread: Memphis (-8.5)

Memphis (-8.5) Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: March 5

March 5 TV Channel: ESPN+

Mississippi State vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Texas Longhorns at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Winner: Mississippi State (75.60% win probability)

Mississippi State (75.60% win probability) Spread: Mississippi State (-7.5)

Mississippi State (-7.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: March 5

March 5 TV Channel: SEC Network

Iowa State vs. BYU

Matchup: No. 23 BYU Cougars at No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones

No. 23 BYU Cougars at No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Winner: Iowa State (76.39% win probability)

Iowa State (76.39% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-9.5)

Iowa State (-9.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: March 5

March 5 TV Channel: ESPN2

Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Matchup: No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner: Auburn (56.09% win probability)

Auburn (56.09% win probability) Spread: Auburn (-5.5)

Auburn (-5.5) Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: March 5

March 5 TV Channel: ESPN

Arizona vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats Projected Winner: Arizona (87.33% win probability)

Arizona (87.33% win probability) Spread: Arizona (-17.5)

Arizona (-17.5) Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Date: March 5

March 5 TV Channel: ESPN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

