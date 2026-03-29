Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - March 29

Looking at the men's college basketball schedule on Sunday, there are two games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 1 Duke and No. 7 UConn at 5:05 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection model expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

Here are the betting odds to analyze ahead of Sunday in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines Projected Winner: Michigan (66.32% win probability)

Michigan (66.32% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-7.5)

Michigan (-7.5) Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Date: March 29

March 29 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Michigan vs. Tennessee with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Duke vs. UConn

Matchup: No. 7 UConn Huskies vs. No. 1 Duke Blue Devils

No. 7 UConn Huskies vs. No. 1 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Duke (61.91% win probability)

Duke (61.91% win probability) Spread: Duke (-5.5)

Duke (-5.5) Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

5:05 p.m. ET Date: March 29

March 29 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Duke vs. UConn with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

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